IPL 2020, DC vs RCB: Sachin Tendulkar Tendulkar reacts after Virat Kohli almost applies saliva on ball

Shaw impresses Tendulkar as Kohli almost applies saliva on ball.

"Cheeku bhaiya, masti nahi," wrote Delhi Capitals.

Ahead of the resumption of the game amid COVID-19 pandemic, the International Cricket Council (ICC) had released a host of guidelines for the players to follow and one among them was about the usage of saliva. The apex cricketing body had strictly stated that the cricketers shouldn’t apply the saliva on the ball to avoid contracting the novel coronavirus.

Even the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has followed ICC’s guidelines in its 13th season of the Indian Premier League (IPL). The usage of saliva on the ball is banned even in the ongoing cash-rich league, and the players are following it. But the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) skipper Virat Kohli, on Monday, had almost applied the saliva on the ball during the game against Delhi Capitals (DC).

After being asked to bat first, DC openers – Prithvi Shaw and Shikhar Dhawan – provided a promising start to their side. In the third over, Shaw smashed speedster Navdeep Saini to a six over extra cover.

In the same over before that six, Kohli fielded the ball at short-cover and almost applied the saliva to the ball going by his habit before handing the ball back to the bowler. However, Kohli soon realised that saliva usage is prohibited and suddenly pulled himself back and also had a smile on his face. He also looked at umpire stating that he didn’t use it.

Taking a dig at Kohli’s action, the Capitals’ official Twitter handle wrote, “Cheeku bhaiya, masti nahi.”

Batting legend Sachin Tendulkar also saw the incident, and he was quick to react to it. The former Indian cricketer took to Twitter to praise Shaw’s shot before saying that Kohli’s smile was a ‘million dollar reaction’.

“What an incredible shot by @PrithviShaw there! A million dollar reaction by @imVkohli after almost applying saliva on the ball. Sometimes instincts takeover!” tweeted Tendulkar.