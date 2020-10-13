IPL 2020: Delhi Capitals wicketkeeper-batsman Rishabh Pant down with Grade 1 tear

Delhi Capitals are likely to miss the services of Pant for a minimum of 7 to 10 days.

DC have also sent in a request to the IPL GC for a replacement of Ishant Sharma.

Delhi Capitals (DC) wicketkeeper Rishabh Pant has suffered a Grade 1 hamstring tear and is likely to miss more than a couple of matches, according to a report in ANI.

“He has a Grade 1 tear and it is not just a hamstring pull as was believed to be. He is under observation and we hope he gets fit quickly,” ANI quoted a DC source as saying.

Pant sustained a hamstring injury during DC’s win over Rajasthan Royals (RR) in Sharjah on October 9. He missed the next game against Mumbai Indians (MI) in Abu Dhabi on last Sunday. After the match, DC captain Shreyas Iyer revealed that the team doctor has advised Pant to rest at least for one week.

In Pant’s absence, Delhi had to rejig their team combination by including Alex Carey as the wicketkeeper and thus dropping Shimron Hetmyer. Ajinkya Rahane batted at No. 3 with a batting slot opening up.

Due to the absence of their power hitters in the middle order, Delhi managed to put only 162/4 on the board in their 20 overs with Shikhar Dhawan making a relatively slow half-century (69 off 52). MI ended up winning the contest by five wickets.

Earlier, the Delhi-based franchise had written a letter to the Indian Premier League Governing Council (IPL GC), asking for a replacement of injured Ishant Sharma, who has been ruled of the remaining IPL 2020.

“We have sent in a request to the organisers for a replacement of Ishant,” the source added.

Delhi have already lost leg-spinner Amit Mishra from their squad due to a finger injury.