IPL 2020: Eoin Morgan remarks about Andre Russell and Sunil Narine’s fitness after KKR’s defeat against RCB

Morgan regretted his decision to bat first after winning the toss against RCB.

Batting first, KKR scored only 84 runs in their stipulated 20 overs.

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) captain Eoin Morgan regrets his decision to elect to bat first after winning the toss against Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in the 39th Match of IPL 2020 in Abu Dhabi on Wednesday (October 21).

Morgan admitted his mistake after KKR’s humiliating defeat to RCB. Batting first, KKR could score only 84 runs in their stipulated overs. This is the lowest total-ever by a team in IPL history after batting for full 20 overs.

“I think it started with batting. Being four or five down as early as we were is disappointing. RCB bowled well, but we should have countered that better. and with that dew, we probably should have bowled first,” Morgan said at the post-match presentation.

So far, KKR have won five out of their ten matches in IPL 2020 and are currently at the fourth position in the points table. KKR will have to perform exceeding well in their remaining games to book a place in the playoffs as Kings XI Punjab and Rajasthan Royals are just two points behind them.

“We have been consistent with our selections of the top three, we believe they are the ones to take us forward. They have shown potential. So it was important to back the Indian batsmen,” Morgan said about Rahul Tripathi and Nitish Rana.

KKR walked into the field without Andre Russell and Sunil Narine for the first time since 2012, and the absence of the Caribbean duo played a major role in KKR’s defeat against RCB, according to Morgan. He added that both Russell and Narine are good allrounders and their absence from the playing XI is a “big hole”.

“Hopefully Russell or Narine will be fit and available around the corner. Two guys of that calibre, particularly when they are allrounders, is a big hole. Hopefully, they will be available down the line,” Morgan concluded.

KKR will next take on the table-toppers Delhi Capitals at the same venue on October 24.