IPL 2020: Google search shows KL Rahul’s wife as Athiya Shetty. Here’s why

If one types "KL Rahul's wife" on the Google search bar, Athiya Shetty's name appears first in the results page.

Here's why does it happen.

Kings XI Punjab captain KL Rahul’s fans are left scratching their heads over a weird new development. Apparently, Indian cricket star Rahul and Bollywood actress Athiya Shetty are married!

Of course, it is all a big confusion that originated on a Google search bar. When one searches on Google for KL Rahul’s wife, the result shows up as Athiya Shetty. Confusing as it is, there is a reason behind it all.

Reason why does Athiya’s name appear if one searches for Rahul’s wife

Google’s mishap could have resulted because of all the talks surrounding the duo in the last one year or so.

Rahul and Athiya are quite close friends, who never hesitate to share some happening pictures for their fans. Even they went on a short vacation to Thailand and were snapped by paparazzi at the airport while returning from holidays.

On Rahul’s birthday, Athiya had posted a super cute photo on social media, in which the duo can be seen smiling with all their hearts. “Happy birthday, my person,” Athiya wrote in the caption and added a heart emoji.

Earlier this year, Rahul too posted a picture of himself along with Athiya, which went insanely viral. The stylish batsman made a reference of Suneil Shetty’s film Hera Pheri in the caption. KL wrote: “Hello, Devi Prasad?” and the actor dropped several ROFL emoticons in the comments section.