IPL 2020: Hardik Pandya opens up about his split with wife Natasa and son Agastya to join Mumbai Indians

Hardik Pandya and Natasa Stankovic are couple goals for one and all, and they certainly gave happy news at the beginning of this year when they announced their engagement from a yacht while holidaying in Dubai. On July 1, both got blessed with an adorable baby boy whom they have named Agastya, and the Covid-19 pandemic proved to be the ideal situation for Hardik to spend quality time with his wife and son.

Currently, Hardik is busy playing IPL for the Mumbai Indians (MI) while Natasa and Agastya are back at home.

“It is been just a fantastic time for me to spend even 15 days before I left for UAE with my child and Natasa. It is one of the toughest things that is why I told Natasa as well that if it is going to pain this much I will make it worth it,” Hardik said in a video posted by the franchise on their official Twitter handle.

“Lot of things have changed from my back surgery to getting my life partner, to having my child. I cannot express the feeling but I can tell you one thing, this has taught me lots of things in my life. I have realised lots of things in my life.”

Hardik, who is a lower-order batsman for MI, further revealed that he never felt so emotional before any series or any tournament as he did feel before leaving his family this time around.

“I think I’m in a much better space. Now I’m a father. It has given me immense pleasure and at the same point of time I think I have realised that the love for the family has increased a lot,” the all-rounder said.

“Yes, I always loved my family, but now the importance in my life is my family. I think because of that I have changed as a person. It has given me motivation as well, and now everything is going to be for Agastya and my family. I think I come in that list last now.

“When I was leaving, it was one of the most difficult things for me. I have never felt this emotional before any series or any tournament. This was the time when I was coming to the UAE it was proper pain emotion wise. In the end, I had to tell myself and my partner that don’t worry this will be worth it,” Hardik added.