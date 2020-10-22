IPL 2020: Here’s why players are wearing more than one cap on the field

All players are following strict rules post-COVID-19 era.

No cricketer is allowed to breach the bio-secure bubble in IPL 2020.

The Coronavirus pandemic had stopped everything and put the entire world at a standstill. The spread of COVID-19 had broadly impacted many sports, including cricket. However, now the fascinating sport has been resumed thanks to joint efforts by cricketing boards and concerned governments.

But post-COVID-19, cricket has been changed quite a lot. Players, staff members and everyone associated with it are living a unique life inside a bio-secure bubble. Even on the ground, changes have been noticed by the fans.

Bowlers are no more shining the cricket balls by using their saliva, and players are maintaining proper social distances with each other as well. Cricketers are also seen wearing more than one cap while being on the field.

Reason behind players sporting more than one cap on the field

Fans are witnessing similar things in the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020. Be it, Eoin Morgan or Shreyas Iyer, more often than not, the captains of different IPL sides are noticed wearing more than one cap during the game.

The reason behind this is that players are strictly prohibited to hand over their caps, sunglasses to the on-field umpires in the post COVID era. These guidelines were issued by the International Cricket Council (ICC) in May this year.

ICC had also said that minimum body contact should be displayed on the field while celebrating after wickets. This is the prime reason why the admirers of the beautiful game have seen players celebrating mostly while touching with their knuckles after the fall of wickets.

Talking more about the IPL, it is in its business phase at the moment with each team having played at least nine games. Delhi Capitals are at the top position in the points table with 7 wins from ten games, followed by Royal Challengers Bangalore, Mumbai Indians and Kolkata Knight Riders in the top four.