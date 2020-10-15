IPL 2020: Ian Bishop picks his fantasy XI of the season; excludes Virat Kohli and MS Dhoni

Ian Bishop has named his fantasy team of IPL 2020.

As per the IPL norms, Bishop picked seven Indians and four overseas players.

As the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 has crossed the half-way stage, and cricket experts have started coming up with their analysis regarding the teams and players who will excel in the later stages of the lucrative tournament.

Following the pattern, former West Indies cricketer, Ian Bishop has revealed his fantasy IPL XI of the season. The cricket-turned-commentator has named Kieron Pollard as the captain of his side.

Pollard is a veteran T20 player and a spinal column of Mumbai Indians (MI) in IPL. Polly has scored 174 runs from seven matches in IPL 2020.

For the openers, Bishop went with Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) skipper KL Rahul, who is leading the charts as the highest run-scorer in the ongoing tournament. In seven matches, Rahul has clubbed 387 runs at an outstanding average of 64.50 with one hundred and three half-centuries.

For Rahul’s partner, Bishop picked Chennai Super Kings’ (CSK) highest run-getter in the competition, Faf du Plessis. The former South Africa captain has accumulated 307 runs in 8 match with three fifties.

The middle-order in Bishop’s XI is fulfilled by the likes of Surya Kumar Yadav and Shreyas Iyer. Both Surya and Iyer are in great form in the IPL 2020. While Iyer is Delhi Capitals’ (DC) highest run-scorer (298), Surya is MI’s leading run-getter (233).

Rashid and Chahal are the two spinners in Bishop’s team

Apart from Pollard, Bishop picked Hardik Pandya as his second all-rounder. Among spinners, the former West Indies international went with Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) leggie Rashid Khan and Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) wrist-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal.

Both Rashid and Yuzvendra are the leading wicket-takers of their respective teams. In 8 games, Rashid has bagged 10 scalps whereas Yuzi has also taken 10 wickets in seven matches.

Bishop selected Kagiso Rabada, Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Shami as seamers of his team. Rabada is currently leading the wicket-takers list with 18 scalps in 8 games. Similarly, Bumrah is third in the list with 11 wickets to his name. Shami, on the other hand, is sitting at the eighth spot with 10 wickets.

Here is Ian Bishop’s fantasy XI of IPL 2020:

KL Rahul (wk), Faf du Plessis, Surya Kumar Yadav, Shreyas Iyer, Kieron Pollard (c), Hardik Pandya, Rashid Khan, Mohammed Shami, Kagiso Rabada, Yuzvendra Chahal and Jasprit Bumrah.