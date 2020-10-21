IPL 2020: Jasprit Bumrah or Trent Boult? Quinton de Kock picks the toughest bowler to face in the nets

De Kock picks the challenging bowler in the nets while playing for MI.

The MI opener is the leading run-scorer (322) for his side in the ongoing IPL.

Mumbai Indians (MI) opener Quinton de Kock is widely known as one of the most destructive batsmen in the shortest format of the game. His extraordinary timing and remarkable hand-eye coordination make him one of the most prolific batters in the Indian Premier League (IPL).

When De Kock gets into a rhythm, there is hardly any bowler who can stop the storm of boundaries. However, there is one bowler who gives the Proteas opener a tough time in nets.

While speaking at MITV – a talk show for MI players on the official website of the franchise – De Kock faced several questions related to his personal life and professional career.

During the conversation, De Kock was asked to pick one bowler between Jasprit Bumrah and Trent Boult as the toughest to face in the nets.

The Johannesburg-lad picked Indian speedster Bumrah as the most challenging bowler to face in the nets. De Kock added that keeping against Rahul Chahar is more difficult than Krunal Pandya.

“Nice to have people like Mahela around”: De Kock

De Kock didn’t have a great start in IPL 2020, but the consistent backing my MI team management did wonders for his. As a result, he is currently the leading run-scorer for his side. In 9 matches, the left-hander has amassed 322 runs with four half-centuries in the tournament.

De Kock’s best performance came in the game against the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR), where he carried his bat throughout the innings with a spectacular 78 from just 44 balls.

After the match, the South Africa cricketer had revealed how a conversation with Mahela Jayawardene, the head coach of MI, changed everything for him.

“I like to play it, and it’s nice when it comes off. It’s all about keeping my balance; I don’t work too much on the cross-bat shots, it’s important to stay in the line while playing those. I was disappointed at not finishing it off last game, Mahela had a word to us – he keeps us in check, in focus, it’s nice to have such people around,” De Kock had said at the post-match presentation.