IPL 2020: Jimmy Neesham responds to Aakash Chopra’s “not really a match-winner” remark

New Zealand star all-rounder Jimmy Neesham is broadly famous for his epic comebacks on social media. Neesham once again gave a glimpse of it when he responded to former India cricketer Aakash Chopra on Twitter.

Chopra had questioned Neesham’s role in Kings XI Punjab’s playing XI. The Kiwi cricketer played his first game for KXIP against Rajasthan Royals (RR) on September 27. Neesham then played a match against Mumbai Indians (MI) on October 1. However, RR lost both the games.

On his YouTube channel, Chopra raised questions on KXIP’s decision to play Neesham instead of Afghanistan’s mystery spinner Mujeeb Ur Rahman. The cricketer-turned-commentator even said that Neesham is not a match-winner.

“They play Neesham, an overseas fast bowler, who neither bowls in the powerplay nor in the death overs. He is neither a great finisher nor a big batsman who bats in the top four or five. So why is Kings XI Punjab playing him? You are playing a player who is not really a match-winner,” Chopra said.

“First thing is that Kings XI Punjab is not playing the right team. Honestly, they are the only team in the world where Mujeeb is not able to make it to the playing XI after being in the squad,” he added.

Neesham digs out Chopra’s T20 stats

A Twitter user shared the screenshot of Chopra’s comments on Neesham. The New Zealander responded to the tweet and hit back at Chopra by pointing out the latter’s low-grade T20 average and strike rate.

The former Delhi opener played 21 T20s, including seven games for Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in the first 2 IPL seasons. Chopra with an average of 18.55 and a strike rate of just over 91 has only amassed 334 runs in IPL.

“Averaging 18.5 striking at 90 doesn’t win many matches either,” Neesham wrote on Twitter.

— Jimmy Neesham (@JimmyNeesh) October 3, 2020

After Neesham’s tweet, Chopra also reacted and wrote: “Correct my friend. That’s why nobody picks me anymore. I get paid for doing something else. I’m glad that you don’t have an issue with my observations but with my cricket stats. Go well for the rest of the #IPL.”