IPL 2020: Kareena Kapoor asks IPL franchises if there is any place for her son Taimur; Delhi Capitals respond

Kareena Kapoor shared an adorable picture of Taimur playing cricket.

The actress asked franchises if there was any space for her toddler son in IPL 2020.

The Indian Premier League (IPL) is the most popular tournament in the cricketing world. The thirteenth season of the lucrative league is currently taking place in United Arab Emirates (UAE). Cricketers from around the globe are playing in the ongoing IPL 2020.

Not to mention that IPL gets everyone’s attention, including Bollywood superstars. Recently, Kareena Kapoor took to social media and shared a photograph of her son Taimur, who can be seen showing his batting skills.

Kareena posted the adorable picture on photo-sharing platform Instagram and asked whether her cutie-pie can play in IPL.

“Any place in the IPL? I can play too,” the popular actress captioned the photo.

Kareena’s post quickly went viral, and several fans responded with sweet messages and heart emoticons.

Even the Delhi Capitals (DC) couldn’t resist themselves to comment on Kareena’s post. They termed Taimur as ‘Nawab’ and said that he belongs to the capital city.

“We’d love to see him roar with us. A true Nawab always belongs to the Capital city,” DC wrote.

DC are having a superb IPL 2020

In the ongoing season, DC have emerged as one of the top contenders for their maiden IPL title. They are performing superbly in all three departments. With six wins in eight matches, DC are sitting at the second place in the points table.

In the last edition of the cash-rich league, Delhi had shown signs of improvement by making it to the playoffs for the first time since 2012.

DC currently has a dynamic leader in the form of Shreyas Iyer, who is just 25-year-old and is also the youngest captain in the league. He is the fifth-highest run-scorer in the ongoing season. In 8 games, Iyer has scored 298 runs at an average of 42.57 with two half-centuries.

When it comes to the bowling, DC’s frontline bowler, Kagiso Rabada is leading the table of highest wicket-takers this season. Rabada has picked up 18 scalps in 8 matches at a brilliant strike-rate of 10.55.