IPL 2020: Kevin Pietersen leaves commentary panel to spend time with his children

Kevin Pietersen leaves IPL 2020 commentary panel with immediate effect.

Also, have a look at the revised list of stalwarts in the panel.

Former England captain Kevin Pietersen, who was a part of the commentary panel in the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL), on Friday, flew back home to spend time with his children.

Pietersen, who had played for four different IPL teams across seasons before trading bat with microphone, has already reached London.

“I left the IPL as it’s half term for my kids and I want to be at home with them. It’s been a strange year, so now they’re off school, I want to be with them all day, everyday,” Pietersen, who has two kids with his singer wife Jessica Taylor, tweeted.

I left the IPL as it’s half term for my kids and I want to be at home with them. It’s been a strange year, so now they’re off school, I want to be with them all day, everyday. 🙏🏽 — Kevin Pietersen🦏 (@KP24) October 16, 2020

He also posted short videos of his journey from Dubai to London in his Instagram stories.

Thursday’s match between Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) and Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) was his last match as a commentator in IPL 2020.

Revised list of stalwarts in the commentary panel

The list of IPL commentary panel this year includes some fine names who have made the game all the more exciting to watch. In a situation when the matches are being played behind closed doors these commentators for the official broadcasters add life to the game besides the players giving it their all on the cricket field.

With Pietersen departing, here is the revised list of the commentary panel as segregated by the official broadcasters:

English: Harsha Bhogle, Simon Doull, Murali Kartik, Sunil Gavaskar, Ian Bishop, Michael Slater, Danny Morrison, Pommie Mbangwa, Deep Dasgupta, Rohan Gavaskar, Darren Ganga, L Sivaramakrishnan, Anjum Chopra, Lisa Sthalekar, Mark Nicholas, Kumar Sangakkara and JP Duminy.

Hindi: Ashish Nehra, Aakash Chopra, Ajit Agarkar, Irfan Pathan, Gautam Gambhir, Nikhil Chopra, Sandeep Patil, Sanjay Bangar and Kiran More.