IPL 2020, KKR vs CSK – WATCH: MS Dhoni defies age, grabs a ‘flying catch’ to dismiss Shivam Mavi

Age is just a number and 39-year old MS Dhoni has proved it once again.

CSK bungled out KKR for 167 on the last ball of the first innings.

During the 21st match of the IPL 2020, Chennai Super Kings (CSK) skipper MS Dhoni took a stunning catch to dismiss Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) tailender Shivam Mavi.

It all happened in the last over of the first innings. Dwayne Bravo bowled a wide fuller length delivery to Mavi who was playing his first ball of the match. Mavi went for a big heave but got an outside edge.

Dhoni, who had just taken the gloves off to free his right hand for a throw, flew towards his right, fisted the ball with his bare right hand and then dived forward to complete a sensational catch.

With that catch, the 39-year-old Dhoni also became the wicket-keeper with most catches in the IPL history. He overtook his KKR counterpart Dinesh Karthik. Dhoni now has 104 catches to his name in the IPL while Karthik has 103.

Dhoni’s catch to dismiss Mavi also allowed Bravo to complete his 150 wickets in the IPL.

Here’s the video:

Meanwhile, CSK bowlers made a fine comeback to bowl out KKR for 167. Batting first, the Knight Riders were off to a decent start with openers Shubman Gill and Rahul Tripathi adding 37 runs for the first wicket. At the halfway stage, the two-time champions were comfortably placed at 93 for two and were looking set to post a total of 180 plus.

But, the likes of Nitish Rana, Eoin Morgan, Andre Russell and Dinesh Karthik failed to deliver, and KKR could only add 74 runs in the final ten overs while losing eight wickets. Tripathi top-scored for the side with 81 runs off 51 balls.