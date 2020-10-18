IPL 2020: KKR’s Sunil Narine cleared off the suspected illegal bowling action

Narine cleared by IPL suspect bowling action committee.

A big boost for KKR ahead of their IPL game against SRH.

Kolkata Knight Riders’ (KKR) spinner Sunil Narine has been cleared by the IPL’s Suspect Bowling Action Committee, and his name has been taken off the suspect action warning list.

“KKR requested for an Official Assessment of Mr Narine’s action from the IPL Suspect Bowling Action Committee, submitting action footage in slow motion with back and side angles. The Committee carefully reviewed all the deliveries of action footage sent of Mr Narine with the naked eye and has come to the conclusion that the elbow-bend appears to be within the range of permissible limits,” the IPL media release stated.

“The Committee also noted that Mr. Narine should reproduce the same action going forward in the IPL 2020 matches as presented to the Committee in the video footage. Mr Narine has now been removed from the IPL Suspect Action Warning List,” added the release.

Narine was reported for a suspect action after KKR’s nervy win over Kings XI Punjab in Abu Dhabi on October 10. The Knight Riders won the game by two runs with Narine playing an important role in the death overs. The Caribbean cricketer was then placed on a warning list, and although he could continue to bowl, he risked suspension if he had been reported for the second time.

The International Cricket Council (ICC) cleared his action in April 2016, but he had to pull out off the T20 World Cup in India that year. In March 2018, he was reported again during the Pakistan Super League (PSL).

The Knight Riders, who have won four games from their eight matches in the IPL 2020 so far, will take on Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) in the first match of Sunday’s double-header in Abu Dhabi.