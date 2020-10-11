IPL 2020: KKR’s Sunil Narine reported for bowling with a suspected illegal action

Narine once again reported for suspect bowling action.

The Caribbean spinner, as per the IPL rules, will now be placed on the Warning List

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) off-spinner Sunil Narine has been reported for bowling with a suspected illegal action, the Indian Premier League (IPL) T20 confirmed in a media release on Saturday night.

Narine starred with the ball for KKR on Saturday as he defended 14 runs off the final over to help his team stun Kings XI Punjab by two runs in the 24th Match of IPL 2020 at Abu Dhabi.

The Caribbean picked up two wickets for 28 runs as KKR defended a par score of 164 against KL Rahul & Co. to register their fourth win in six matches and climb up to the third position on the points table.

“Sunil Narine, the Kolkata Knight Riders player, has been reported for bowling with a Suspected Illegal Bowling Action during his side’s Dream11 Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 match against Kings XI Punjab at Abu Dhabi.

“The report was made by the on-field umpires according to the IPL’s Suspected Illegal Bowling Action Policy. Mr Narine will be placed on the Warning List and is permitted to continue to bowl in the tournament.

“Another report will result in Mr. Narine being suspended from bowling in the Dream11 IPL 2020 until cleared by the BCCI Suspect Bowling Action Committee,” IPL’s release stated.

This is not the first time Narine’s bowling action has come under the scanner. He was reported for the same offence in 2015 and was banned to bowl in that season and even missed the ODI World Cup for the West Indies while working on his action.

The International Cricket Council (ICC) cleared his action in April 2016 but he had to pull out of the T20 World Cup in India that year. In March 2018, he was again reported during a game in the Pakistan Super League (PSL).