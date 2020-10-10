IPL 2020: KXIP vs KKR – Chris Gayle to replace Glenn Maxwell in the playing XI

KXIP in full mood to drop Maxwell and include Gayle in the playing XI.

The KL Rahul-led side is currently placed at the bottom in the points-table.

Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) will take on Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in their first afternoon game of the Indian Premier League (IPL) at the Sheikh Zayed Cricket Stadium in Abu Dhabi on Saturday.

For KXIP, this game would be practically a must-win game as a victory in this contest would help lift them from the bottom of the table and help build momentum to string a few results together.

At the top of the order, KXIP veteran Chris Gayle is set to make a return in the playing XI given his record against the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR). The Punjab-based franchise is in full mood to drop out of form Glenn Maxwell and include Gayle in the line-up to add more firepower to their batting. In this case, either Mayank Agarwal or KL Rahul may bat at three lending solidity to middle-order.

Gayle was set to play against SRH, but he was ruled out at the last moment

The ‘Universe Boss’ was on Thursday about to feature in his first game of IPL 2020, but due to food poisoning, he was pulled out of the playing XI at the last moment.

“Chris Gayle was going to play today’s match but he is sick. He is down with food poisoning that’s why he isn’t in playing eleven,” KXIP head coach Anil Kumble told the commentators during the game against Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH).

Also, KXIP batting coach Wasim Jaffer had recently said they would like to play Gayle before it becomes too difficult for the side to keep their playoffs hopes alive.

The KL Rahul’s brigade has managed to win just one of their first five matches so far and will be eyeing to make a winning return in the T20 extravaganza with victory over KKR.