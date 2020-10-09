IPL 2020, Match 23: Rajasthan Royals vs Delhi Capitals – Fantasy Cricket Tips, Playing XI and Pitch Report

RR will compete with DC in Match 23 of the IPL 2020.

RR are unlikely to make any changes to the side that played against MI.

Delhi Capitals (DC) will lock horns with Rajasthan Royals (RR) in Match 23 of IPL 2020 on October 9 (Friday).

The Royals after losing three matches on the trot will be returning to their happy hunting ground in Sharjah. The Capitals, on the other hand, are in red form and will look to continue their winning momentum.

Pitch report

The pitch at Sharjah Cricket Stadium is once again expected to be full of runs and batsmen will surely enjoy batting at the small ground.

Playing combinations

Rajasthan Royals:

Probable XI: Jos Buttler (wk), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Steven Smith (c), Sanju Samson, Mahipal Lomror, Rahul Tewatia, Jofra Archer, Tom Curran, Shreyas Gopal, Ankit Rajpoot, Kartik Tyagi

Delhi Capitals:

Probable XI: Prithvi Shaw, Shikhar Dhawan, Shreyas Iyer (c), Rishabh Pant (wk), Shimron Hetmyer, Marcus Stoinis, Axar Patel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Harshal Patel, Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje

Head to Head

Played: 20 | RR won: 11 | DC won: 09 | No result: 0

RR vs DC, IPL T20 fantasy suggestions

Fantasy Suggestion #1:

Rishabh Pant, Jos Buttler, Shikhar Dhawan, Shreyas Iyer, Shimron Hetmyer, Steve Smith, Rahul Tewatia, Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje, Jofra Archer and Kartik Tyagi

Captain: Shreyas Iyer; Vice-Captain: Jos Buttler

Fantasy Suggestion #2:

Rishabh Pant, Jos Buttler, Prithvi Shaw, Sanju Samson, Shimron Hetmyer, Steve Smith, Marcus Stoinis, Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje, Jofra Archer and Shreyas Gopal

Captain: Sanju Samson, Vice-Captain: Rishabh Pant

Squads

Rajasthan Royals: Jos Buttler (wk), Steven Smith (c), Sanju Samson, Robin Uthappa, Riyan Parag, Mahipal Lomror, Rahul Tewatia, Jofra Archer, Tom Curran, Shreyas Gopal, Jaydev Unadkat, David Miller, Varun Aaron, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Ankit Rajpoot, Manan Vohra, Andrew Tye, Oshane Thomas, Mayank Markande, Aniruddha Joshi, Shashank Singh, Anuj Rawat, Kartik Tyagi, Akash Singh

Delhi Capitals: Prithvi Shaw, Shikhar Dhawan, Shreyas Iyer (c), Rishabh Pant (wk), Shimron Hetmyer, Marcus Stoinis, Ravichandran Ashwin, Harshal Patel, Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje, Axar Patel, Ishant Sharma, Ajinkya Rahane, Mohit Sharma, Alex Carey, Avesh Khan, Sandeep Lamichhane, Keemo Paul, Tushar Deshpande, Daniel Sams, Lalit Yadav.