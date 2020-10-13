IPL 2020, Match 29: Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Chennai Super Kings – Fantasy Tips, Playing XI & Broadcast details

SRH and CSK will have a face-off in the 29th match of IPL 2020 on Tuesday.

MS Dhoni's side has to win this game to stay alive in the competition.

The 29th match of the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) will be played between Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) and Chennai Super Kings (CSK) at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium on Tuesday (October 13).

After fives losses and two wins from seven matches, the MS Dhoni-led side currently sits at the seventh position in the points table. SRH, on the other hand, is fifth with six points from seven games. The Orange Army has won three matches and lost four.

Playing Combinations

Sunrisers Hyderabad

Probable XI: David Warner (c), Jonny Bairstow (wk), Manish Pandey, Kane Williamson, Priyam Garg, Vijay Shankar, Abhishek Sharma, Rashid Khan. Sandeep Sharma, T Natarajan, Khaleel Ahmed

Chennai Super Kings

Probable XI: Shane Watson, N Jagadeesan, Faf du Plessis, Ambati Rayudu, Sam Curran, MS Dhoni (c &wk), Ravindra Jadeja, Dwayne Bravo, Deepak Chahar, Karn Sharma, Shadul Thakur

Head to Head

Played: 13 | SRH won: 4 | CSK won: 9

SRH vs CSK IPL T20 fantasy suggestions

Fantasy Suggestion #1: MS Dhoni (wk), Faf du Plessis, David Warner, Ambati Rayudu, Kane Williamson, Sam Curran, Vijay Shankar, Rashid Khan, Deepak Chahar, Shardul Thakur, Khaleel Ahmed

Captain: David Warner, Vice-Captain: Faf du Plessis

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Jonny Bairstow (wk), Faf du Plessis, David Warner, Ambati Rayudu, Manish Pandey, Sam Curran, Vijay Shankar, Rashid Khan, Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Khaleel Ahmed

Captain: Ambati Rayudu, Vice-Captain: Jonny Bairstow

Squads

Sunrisers Hyderabad: David Warner (c), Jonny Bairstow (wk), Manish Pandey, Kane Williamson, Priyam Garg, Abhishek Sharma, Abdul Samad, Rashid Khan, Sandeep Sharma, Siddarth Kaul, T Natarajan, K Khaleel Ahmed, Sanjay Yadav, Prithvi Raj Yarra, Basil Thampi, Virat Singh, Fabian Allen, Billy Stanlake, Bavanaka Sandeep, Jason Holder, Vijay Shankar, Shahbaz Nadeem, Mohammad Nabi, Shreevats Goswami, Wriddhiman Saha

Chennai Super Kings: Shane Watson, Faf du Plessis, Ambati Rayudu, MS Dhoni (c&wk), Kedar Jadhav, Sam Curran, Ravindra Jadeja, Dwayne Bravo, Shardul Thakur, Deepak Chahar, Karn Sharma, Murali Vijay, Lungi Ngidi, Imran Tahir, Josh Hazlewood, Mitchell Santner, Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore, N Jagadeesan, Ruturaj Gaikwad, KM Asif, Monu Kumar, Piyush Chawla.

TV and Live streaming channels

India: Star Sports, Hotstar and JioTV

USA: Hotstar US

Australia: Fox Sports, Kayo Sports

New Zealand: SkySport

South Africa: SuperSport

UK and Ireland: Sky Sports

Canada: Hotstar Canada

Middle-East & North Africa: BeIN Sports

Fans can also watch the live streaming of the match on YuppTV from Australia, Malaysia, Sri Lanka, Continental Europe (except UK and Ireland), South and Central America, Central Asia and South-East Asia (excluding Singapore) countries.