IPL 2020, Match 29: Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Chennai Super Kings – Fantasy Tips, Playing XI & Broadcast details

SRH and CSK will have a face-off in the 29th match of IPL 2020 on Tuesday.
MS Dhoni's side has to win this game to stay alive in the competition.
The 29th match of the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) will be played between Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) and Chennai Super Kings (CSK) at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium on Tuesday (October 13).
After fives losses and two wins from seven matches, the MS Dhoni-led side currently sits at the seventh position in the points table. SRH, on the other hand, is fifth with six points from seven games. The Orange Army has won three matches and lost four.
Playing Combinations
Sunrisers Hyderabad
Probable XI: David Warner (c), Jonny Bairstow (wk), Manish Pandey, Kane Williamson, Priyam Garg, Vijay Shankar, Abhishek Sharma, Rashid Khan. Sandeep Sharma, T Natarajan, Khaleel Ahmed
Chennai Super Kings
Probable XI: Shane Watson, N Jagadeesan, Faf du Plessis, Ambati Rayudu, Sam Curran, MS Dhoni (c &wk), Ravindra Jadeja, Dwayne Bravo, Deepak Chahar, Karn Sharma, Shadul Thakur
Head to Head
Played: 13 | SRH won: 4 | CSK won: 9
SRH vs CSK IPL T20 fantasy suggestions
Fantasy Suggestion #1: MS Dhoni (wk), Faf du Plessis, David Warner, Ambati Rayudu, Kane Williamson, Sam Curran, Vijay Shankar, Rashid Khan, Deepak Chahar, Shardul Thakur, Khaleel Ahmed
Captain: David Warner, Vice-Captain: Faf du Plessis
Fantasy Suggestion #2: Jonny Bairstow (wk), Faf du Plessis, David Warner, Ambati Rayudu, Manish Pandey, Sam Curran, Vijay Shankar, Rashid Khan, Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Khaleel Ahmed
Captain: Ambati Rayudu, Vice-Captain: Jonny Bairstow
Squads
Sunrisers Hyderabad: David Warner (c), Jonny Bairstow (wk), Manish Pandey, Kane Williamson, Priyam Garg, Abhishek Sharma, Abdul Samad, Rashid Khan, Sandeep Sharma, Siddarth Kaul, T Natarajan, K Khaleel Ahmed, Sanjay Yadav, Prithvi Raj Yarra, Basil Thampi, Virat Singh, Fabian Allen, Billy Stanlake, Bavanaka Sandeep, Jason Holder, Vijay Shankar, Shahbaz Nadeem, Mohammad Nabi, Shreevats Goswami, Wriddhiman Saha
Chennai Super Kings: Shane Watson, Faf du Plessis, Ambati Rayudu, MS Dhoni (c&wk), Kedar Jadhav, Sam Curran, Ravindra Jadeja, Dwayne Bravo, Shardul Thakur, Deepak Chahar, Karn Sharma, Murali Vijay, Lungi Ngidi, Imran Tahir, Josh Hazlewood, Mitchell Santner, Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore, N Jagadeesan, Ruturaj Gaikwad, KM Asif, Monu Kumar, Piyush Chawla.
TV and Live streaming channels
- India: Star Sports, Hotstar and JioTV
- USA: Hotstar US
- Australia: Fox Sports, Kayo Sports
- New Zealand: SkySport
- South Africa: SuperSport
- UK and Ireland: Sky Sports
- Canada: Hotstar Canada
- Middle-East & North Africa: BeIN Sports
Fans can also watch the live streaming of the match on YuppTV from Australia, Malaysia, Sri Lanka, Continental Europe (except UK and Ireland), South and Central America, Central Asia and South-East Asia (excluding Singapore) countries.