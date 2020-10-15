IPL 2020: Match 31: Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Kings XI Punjab – Fantasy Tips, Playing XI, Pitch Report

RCB and KXIP will lock horns in the 31st match of IPL 2020 on Thursday.

Chris Gayle will feature in the playing XI of Punjab.

Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) will face Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) in the 31st match of the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 at Sharjah Cricket Stadium on Thursday (October 15).

The Virat Kohli-led side have been performing well in the tournament as they are sitting at the third spot in the points table with five wins in seven matches.

KXIP, on the other hand, are having the worst IPL as they have only won one contest out of their seven games. Not to mention, the KL Rahul and Co. are warming the bottom place in the standings.

Pitch and weather report

The scoring rate in Sharjah has been reduced as compared to the first few games. So, it is expected that teams will go for the full monty only in the powerplay and last five overs.

The temperature will be around 24 degree Celsius, while the humidity will be approximately 30%.

Playing Combinations

Royal Challengers Bangalore

Probable XI: Devdutt Padikkal, Aaron Finch, Virat Kohli (c), AB de Villiers (wk), Shivam Dube, Chris Morris, Isuru Udana, Washington Sundar, Navdeep Saini, Mohammed Siraj, Yuzvendra Chahal.

Kings XI Punjab

Probable XI: Chris Gayle, KL Rahul (c), Mayank Agarwal, Nicholas Pooran (wk), Glenn Maxwell/James Neesham, Mandeep Singh, Chris Jordan, Mohammed Shami, Murugan Ashwin, Ravi Bishnoi, Arshdeep Singh.

Head to Head

Played: 24 | RCB won: 11 | KXIP won: 13 | No result: 0

RCB vs KXIP, IPL T20 fantasy suggestions:

Fantasy Suggestion #1:

KL Rahul (wk), Nicholas Pooran (wk), AB de Villiers (wk), Chris Gayle, Mandeep Singh, Virat Kohli, Devdutt Padikkal, Chris Morris, Chris Jordan, Ravi Bishnoi, Mohammad Siraj.

Captain: Virat Kohli; Vice-captain: Ravi Bishnoi

Fantasy Suggestion #2:

KL Rahul (wk), Nicholas Pooran (wk), Mayank Agarwal, Mandeep Singh, Aaron Finch, Glenn Maxwell, Chris Morris, Washington Sundar, Mohammad Shami, Isuru Udana, Yuzvendra Chahal.

Captain: KL Rahul; Vice-captain: Chris Morris

Squads:

Royal Challengers Bangalore: Devdutt Padikkal, Aaron Finch, Virat Kohli(c), AB de Villiers(wk), Washington Sundar, Shivam Dube, Chris Morris, Isuru Udana, Navdeep Saini, Mohammed Siraj, Yuzvendra Chahal, Gurkeerat Singh Mann, Dale Steyn, Umesh Yadav, Moeen Ali, Pawan Negi, Josh Philippe, Parthiv Patel, Adam Zampa, Pavan Deshpande, Shahbaz Ahmed.

Kings XI Punjab: Mayank Agarwal, KL Rahul(c), Nicholas Pooran, Glenn Maxwell, Simran Singh(wk), Mandeep Singh, Chris Jordan, Mohammed Shami, Ravi Bishnoi, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Arshdeep Singh, Chris Gayle, Karun Nair, Murugan Ashwin, Krishnappa Gowtham, James Neesham, Sheldon Cottrell, Deepak Hooda, Sarfaraz Khan, Hardus Viljoen, Jagadeesha Suchith, Ishan Porel, Tajinder Singh, Darshan Nalkande, Harpreet Brar.