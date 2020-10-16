IPL 2020, Match 32, Mumbai Indians vs Kolkata Knight Riders – Fantasy Cricket Tips, Playing XI & Pitch Report

MI and KKR will have a face-off in the 32nd match of IPL 2020 on Friday.

KKR likely to include Lockie Ferguson in their playing XI.

Mumbai Indians (MI) and Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) will compete in the 32nd match of IPL 2020 at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi on Friday (October 16).

Rohit Sharma-led side will aim to consolidate their position on the IPL 2020 points table when they clash with an inconsistent KKR. The last time the two sides met in the current season, MI had thrashed KKR by 49 runs at the same venue.

Pitch Report

The pitch at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium has been very helpful for bowlers in the ongoing IPL, with the par score being 160. Despite dew playing a part at this venue, the bowlers have received regular assistance off the surface.

Playing Combinations

Mumbai Indians

Probable XI: Rohit Sharma (c), Quinton de Kock (wk), Surya Kumar Yadav, Ishan Kishan, Hardik Pandya, Kieron Pollard, Krunal Pandya, James Pattinson, Rahul Chahar, Trent Boult, Jasprit Bumrah

Kolkata Knight Riders

Probable XI: Shubman Gill, Rahul Tripathi, Nitish Rana, Eoin Morgan, Dinesh Karthik (c, wk), Andre Russell, Pat Cummins, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Varun Chakravarthy, Lockie Ferguson, Prasidh Krishna

Head to Head

Played: 26 | MI won: 20 | KKR won: 06

MI vs KKR, IPL T20 fantasy suggestions:

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Ishan Kishan, Dinesh Karthik (wk), Shubman Gill, Rohit Sharma, Nitish Rana, Kieron Pollard, Andre Russell, Jasprit Bumrah, Rahul Chahar, Pat Cummins, Varun Chakravarthy.

Captain: Rohit Sharma, Vice-Captain: Andre Russell

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Quinton de Kock, Rahul Tripathi, Shubman Gill, Rohit Sharma, Nitish Rana, Kieron Pollard, Andre Russell, Jasprit Bumrah, Rahul Chahar, Prasidh Krishna, Varun Chakravarthy.

Captain: Shubman Gill, Vice-Captain: Kieron Pollard

Squads

Mumbai Indians: Rohit Sharma (c), Quinton de Kock (wk), Suryakumar Yadav, Ishan Kishan, Hardik Pandya, Kieron Pollard, Krunal Pandya, James Pattinson, Rahul Chahar, Trent Boult, Jasprit Bumrah, Dhawal Kulkarni, Saurabh Tiwary, Aditya Tare, Mitchell McClenaghan, Chris Lynn, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Jayant Yadav, Anmolpreet Singh, Anukul Roy, Mohsin Khan, Sherfane Rutherford, Digvijay Deshmukh, Prince Balwant Rai

Kolkata Knight Riders: Tom Banton, Shubman Gill, Nitish Rana, Eoin Morgan, Dinesh Karthik (c, wk), Andre Russell, Rahul Tripathi, Pat Cummins, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Varun Chakravarthy, Prasidh Krishna, Sunil Narine, Kuldeep Yadav, Sandeep Warrier, Siddhesh Lad, Nikhil Naik, Chris Green, Lockie Ferguson, Rinku Singh, Ali Khan, Shivam Mavi, Manimaran Siddharth.