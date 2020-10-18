IPL 2020, Match 35: Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Kolkata Knight Riders – Fantasy Tips, Playing XI & Pitch Report

SRH and KKR will lock horns in the 35th match of IPL 2020 on Sunday.

KKR might replace Chris Green with Lockie Ferguson.

The Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi will host the 35th match of Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 between Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) and Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) on Sunday.

With three wins out of eight matches, Sunrisers are sitting at the fifth spot in the points table while Knight Riders with four victories are currently occupying the fourth place.

Pitch and weather report

Abu Dhabi is one such venue where teams have won more games while chasing the score as compared to Dubai and Sharjah.

However, a day game will offer drier conditions. Therefore, the spinners will play a crucial role. The team winning the toss should focus on batting first.

The temperature at the venue would be around 27 degree Celsius. Humidity, on the other hand, will be approximately 53%.

Playing Combinations

Sunrisers Hyderabad

Probable XI: David Warner (c), Jonny Bairstow (wk), Manish Pandey, Kane Williamson, Vijay Shankar, Abhishek Sharma, Rashid Khan, Shahbaz Nadeem, Khaleel Ahmed, Sandeep Sharma, T Natarajan.

Kolkata Knight Riders

Probable XI: Shubman Gill, Rahul Tripathi, Nitish Rana, Eoin Morgan (c), Dinesh Karthik (wk), Andre Russell, Pat Cummins, Lockie Ferguson/Chris Green, Shivam Mavi, Varun Chakravarthy, Prasidh Krishna.

Head to Head

Played: 17 | SRH won: 7 | KKR won: 10 | N/R: 0

SRH vs KKR, IPL T20 fantasy suggestions:

Fantasy Suggestion #1:

Jonny Bairstow (wk), Dinesh Karthik (wk), Manish Pandey, Kane Williamson, Eoin Morgan, Shubman Gill, Andre Russell, Shabaz Nadeem, T Natarajan, Rashid Khan, Prasidh Krishna.

Captain: Eoin Morgan; Vice-captain: Rashid Khan

Fantasy Suggestion #2:

Jonny Bairstow (wk), Dinesh Karthik (wk), David Warner, Priyam Garg, Eoin Morgan, Rahul Tripathi, Vijay Shankar, Rashid Khan, Pat Cummins, Sandeep Sharma, Varun Chakravarthy.

Captain: David Warner; Vice-captain: Pat Cummins

Squads:

Kolkata Knight Riders: Rahul Tripathi, Shubman Gill, Nitish Rana, Dinesh Karthik (wk), Eoin Morgan (c), Andre Russell, Pat Cummins, Chris Green, Shivam Mavi, Varun Chakravarthy, Prasidh Krishna, Sunil Narine, Kuldeep Yadav, Sandeep Warrier, Siddhesh Lad, Nikhil Naik, Lockie Ferguson, Rinku Singh, Ali Khan, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Tom Banton, Manimaran Siddharth.

Sunrisers Hyderabad: David Warner (c), Jonny Bairstow (wk), Manish Pandey, Kane Williamson, Priyam Garg, Vijay Shankar, Rashid Khan, Shahbaz Nadeem, Sandeep Sharma, T Natarajan, Khaleel Ahmed, Shreevats Goswami, Siddarth Kaul, Abhishek Sharma, Prithvi Raj Yarra, Abdul Samad, Sanjay Yadav, Basil Thampi, Virat Singh, Fabian Allen, Billy Stanlake, Bavanaka Sandeep, Jason Holder, Mohammad Nabi, Wriddhiman Saha.