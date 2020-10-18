IPL 2020, Match 36: Mumbai Indians vs Kings XI Punjab – Fantasy tips, playing XI & live streaming details

Mi will take on KXIP in Match 36 of the IPL 2020 on Sunday.

Both the teams are unlikely to make any changes in their playing XI.

Mumbai Indians (MI) will look to extend their five-match winning streak while Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) will be eyeing to secure their third win as the two teams square off in Match 36 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium on Sunday.

Both the teams are coming into this game on the back of their eight-wicket wins. While MI defeated Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) on the back of Quinton de Kock’s 78-run blitz, KXIP managed to overcome the last-over drama to beat Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB).

Playing Combinations

Mumbai Indians

Probable XI: Quinton de Kock (wk), Rohit Sharma (c), Surya Kumar Yadav, Ishan Kishan, Hardik Pandya, Kieron Pollard, Krunal Pandya, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Rahul Chahar, Trent Boult, Jasprit Bumrah

Kings XI Punjab

Probable XI: KL Rahul (c, wk), Mayank Agarwal, Chris Gayle, Nicholas Pooran, Glenn Maxwell, Deepak Hooda, Murugan Ashwin, Chris Jordan, Ravi Bishnoi, Mohammed Shami, Arshdeep Singh

Head to Head

Played: 25 | MI won: 14 | KXIP won: 11 | N/R: 0

MI vs KXIP, IPL T20 fantasy suggestions:

Fantasy Suggestion #1: KL Rahul, Ishan Kishan, Rohit Sharma, Surya Kumar Yadav, Chris Gayle, Krunal Pandya, Glenn Maxwell, Mohammed Shami, Trent Boult, Jasprit Bumrah, Ravi Bishnoi

Captain: Chris Gayle ; Vice-Captain: Rohit Sharma

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Mayank Agarwal, Ishan Kishan, Rohit Sharma, Surya Kumar Yadav, Chris Gayle, Kieron Pollard, Nicholas Pooran, Mohammed Shami, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Jasprit Bumrah, Ravi Bishnoi

Captain: Surya Kumar Yadav ; Vice-Captain: Mayank Agarwal

Squads

Mumbai Indians: Rohit Sharma (c), Quinton de Kock (wk), Surya Kumar Yadav, Ishan Kishan, Hardik Pandya, Kieron Pollard, Krunal Pandya, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Rahul Chahar, Trent Boult, Jasprit Bumrah, Dhawal Kulkarni, Saurabh Tiwary, James Pattinson, Aditya Tare, Mitchell McClenaghan, Chris Lynn, Jayant Yadav, Anmolpreet Singh, Anukul Roy, Mohsin Khan, Sherfane Rutherford, Digvijay Deshmukh, Prince Balwant Rai

Kings XI Punjab: KL Rahul (c, wk), Mayank Agarwal, Chris Gayle, Nicholas Pooran, Glenn Maxwell, Deepak Hooda, Chris Jordan, Murugan Ashwin, Mohammed Shami, Ravi Bishnoi, Arshdeep Singh, Mandeep Singh, Karun Nair, Krishnappa Gowtham, James Neesham, Sheldon Cottrell, Hardus Viljoen, Jagadeesha Suchith, Ishan Porel, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Tajinder Singh, Darshan Nalkande, Simran Singh, Harpreet Brar, Sarfaraz Khan

TV and Live streaming channels

India: Star Sports, Hotstar and JioTV

UK and Ireland: Sky Sports

USA: Hotstar US

Australia: Fox Sports, Kayo Sports

New Zealand: SkySport

South Africa: SuperSport

Canada: Hotstar Canada

Middle-East & North Africa: BeIN Sports

Fans can also watch the live streaming of the match on YuppTV from Malaysia, Australia, Sri Lanka, Continental Europe (except UK and Ireland), South and Central America, Central Asia and South-East Asia (excluding Singapore) countries.