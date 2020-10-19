IPL 2020, Match 37: Chennai Super Kings vs Rajasthan Royals – Fantasy Tips, Playing XI & Broadcast details

CSK will face RR in the 37th match of IPL 2020 on Monday.

Lungi Ngidi might come in place of Dwayne Bravo for CSK.

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) will lock horns with Rajasthan Royals (RR) in the 37th match of Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 at Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi on Monday.

Both CSK and RR are the bottom two teams in the points table. CSK is sitting at the seventh spot, while RR is occupying the last position.

Playing Combinations

Chennai Super Kings

Probable XI: Sam Curran, Faf du Plessis, Shane Watson, Ambati Rayudu, MS Dhoni (c, wk), Ravindra Jadeja, Kedar Jadhav/Piyush Chawla, Deepak Chahar, Shardul Thakur, Karn Sharma, Lungi Ngidi

Rajasthan Royals

Probable XI: Robin Uthappa, Ben Stokes, Sanju Samson, Steve Smith (c), Jos Buttler (wk), Riyan Parag, Rahul Tewatia, Shreyas Gopal, Jofra Archer, Jaydev Unadkat/Varun Aaron, Kartik Tyagi

Head to Head

Played: 22| CSK won: 14| RR won: 8 | N/R: 0

CSK vs RR, IPL T20 fantasy suggestions:

Fantasy Suggestion #1:

MS Dhoni (wk), Jos Buttler (wk), Faf du Plessis, Steve Smith, Robin Uthappa, Sam Curran, Ben Stokes, Deepak Chahar, Karn Sharma, Jofra Archer, Shreyas Gopal

Captain: Faf du Plessis; Vice-captain: Jofra Archer

Fantasy Suggestion #2:

MS Dhoni (wk), Sanju Samson (wk), Ambati Rayudu, Shane Watson, Riyan Parag, Robin Uthappa, Sam Curran, Rahul Tewatia, Shardul Thakur, Kartik Tyagi, Jofra Archer

Captain: Sam Curran; Vice-captain: Robin Uthappa

Squads:

Chennai Super Kings: Faf du Plessis, Sam Curran, Shane Watson, Ambati Rayudu, MS Dhoni(c/wk), Ravindra Jadeja, Kedar Jadhav, Dwayne Bravo, Deepak Chahar, Shardul Thakur, Karn Sharma, Piyush Chawla, Murali Vijay, Josh Hazlewood, Imran Tahir, Lungi Ngidi, Monu Kumar, Mitchell Santner, Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore, N Jagadeesan, Ruturaj Gaikwad, KM Asif.

Rajasthan Royals: Robin Uthappa, Ben Stokes, Sanju Samson(wk), Steve Smith(c), Jos Buttler, Rahul Tewatia, Jofra Archer, Riyan Parag, Shreyas Gopal, Jaydev Unadkat, Kartik Tyagi, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Akash Singh, Anuj Rawat, Mayank Markande, Oshane Thomas, Mahipal Lomror, Shashank Singh, Andrew Tye, Tom Curran, Ankit Rajpoot, Manan Vohra, Aniruddha Joshi, David Miller, Varun Aaron.

TV and Live streaming channels

India: Star Sports, Hotstar and JioTV

USA: Hotstar US

Australia: Fox Sports, Kayo Sports

New Zealand: SkySport

South Africa: SuperSport

UK and Ireland: Sky Sports

Canada: Hotstar Canada

Middle-East & North Africa: BeIN Sports

Fans can also watch the live streaming of the match on YuppTV from Malaysia, Sri Lanka, Australia, Continental Europe (except UK and Ireland), South and Central America, Central Asia and South-East Asia (excluding Singapore) countries.