IPL 2020, Match 38: Kings XI Punjab vs Delhi Capitals – Fantasy Tips, Playing XI & Pitch Report

KXIP will lock horns with DC in the 38th match of IPL 2020.

Rishabh Pant and Shimron Hetmyer might return in DC's playing XI.

The Dubai International Cricket Stadium will host the 38th match of Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 between Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) and Delhi Capitals (DC) on Tuesday.

DC with seven wins are sitting comfortably at the top spot in the points table, while KXIP are at the second last place with only three wins in the tournament.

Pitch and weather report

The pitches are slowing down in Dubai, and teams are finding it difficult while chasing at this surface. Therefore, the toss will play a crucial role.

The temperature will be around 27 degree Celsius, and the level of humidity would be approximately 47%.

Playing Combinations

Kings XI Punjab

Probable XI: KL Rahul (c, wk), Mayank Agarwal, Chris Gayle, Nicholas Pooran, Glenn Maxwell, Deepak Hooda, Chris Jordan, Murugan Ashwin, Ravi Bishnoi, Arshdeep Singh, Mohammed Shami.

Delhi Capitals

Probable XI: Prithvi Shaw, Shikhar Dhawan, Shreyas Iyer (c), Shimron Hetmyer, Rishabh Pant (wk), Marcus Stoinis, Axar Patel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Tushar Deshpande, Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje.

Head to Head

Played: 24 | KXIP Won: 14 | DC Won: 10

KXIP vs DC, IPL T20 fantasy suggestions:

Fantasy Suggestion #1:

KL Rahul (wk), Nicholas Pooran, Chris Gayle, Deepak Hooda, Shimron Hetmyer, Shikhar Dhawan, Axar Patel, Marcus Stoinis, Mohammed Shami, Chris Jordan, Anrich Nortje.

Captain: Chris Gayle; Vice-captain: Anrich Nortje

Fantasy Suggestion #2:

Nicholas Pooran (wk), Rishabh Pant (wk), Chris Gayle, Mayank Agarwal, Shreyas Iyer, Shikhar Dhawan, Axar Patel, Mohammed Shami, Murugan Ashwin, Tushar Deshpande, Kagiso Rabada.

Captain: Shikhar Dhawan; Vice-captain: Mohammed Shami

Squads:

Delhi Capitals: Prithvi Shaw, Shikhar Dhawan, Ajinkya Rahane, Shreyas Iyer (c), Marcus Stoinis, Alex Carey, Axar Patel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Tushar Deshpande, Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje, Harshal Patel, Mohit Sharma, Avesh Khan, Shimron Hetmyer, Praveen Dubey, Rishabh Pant (wk), Sandeep Lamichhane, Keemo Paul, Daniel Sams, Lalit Yadav.

Kings XI Punjab: KL Rahul (c, wk), Mayank Agarwal, Chris Gayle, Nicholas Pooran, Glenn Maxwell, Deepak Hooda, Chris Jordan, Murugan Ashwin, Mohammed Shami, Ravi Bishnoi, Arshdeep Singh, Mandeep Singh, Karun Nair, Krishnappa Gowtham, James Neesham, Sheldon Cottrell, Sarfaraz Khan, Hardus Viljoen, Jagadeesha Suchith, Ishan Porel, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Tajinder Singh, Darshan Nalkande, Simran Singh, Harpreet Brar.