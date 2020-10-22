IPL 2020, Match 40: Rajasthan Royals vs Sunrisers Hyderabad – Fantasy Tips, Playing XI & Pitch Report

RR will lock horns with SRH in the 40th match of IPL 2020.

Kane Williamson might miss the game due to hamstring niggle.

The 40th match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 will be played between Rajasthan Royals (RR) and Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium on Thursday.

With four wins so far in the competition, Royals are occupying the sixth spot in the points table whereas Sunrisers are just behind them at the seventh place with three victories in IPL 2020.

Pitch and weather report

From the past few games, it has been observed that the pitches are slowing down in Dubai, and batting is not that easy at this surface. Therefore, the toss will play a crucial role as teams would like to bat first here.

With a hazy moonlight, the temperature will be around 28 degree Celsius. Humidity, on the other hand, shall be approximately 53%.

Playing Combinations

Rajasthan Royals

Probable XI: Robin Uthappa, Ben Stokes, Sanju Samson (wk), Steve Smith (c), Jos Buttler, Riyan Parag, Rahul Tewatia, Jofra Archer, Shreyas Gopal, Ankit Rajpoot, Kartik Tyagi

Sunrisers Hyderabad

Probable XI: David Warner (c), Jonny Bairstow (wk), Manish Pandey, Kane Williamson/Jason Holder/Mohammad Nabi, Priyam Garg, Vijay Shankar, Abdul Samad, Rashid Khan, Sandeep Sharma, T Natarajan, Basil Thampi/Khaleel Ahmed

Head to Head

Played: 11 | RR won: 5 | SRH won: 6 | No result: 0

RR vs SRH, IPL T20 fantasy suggestions

Fantasy Suggestion #1:

Jonny Bairstow (wk), Sanju Samson (wk), Jos Buttler, Manish Pandey, Priyam Garg, Steve Smith, Ben Stokes, Jofra Archer, Rashid Khan, T Natarajan, Shreyas Gopal

Captain: Jos Buttler; Vice-Captain: Rashid Khan

Fantasy Suggestion #2:

Jonny Bairstow (wk), Jos Buttler (wk), David Warner, Priyam Garg, Riyan Parag, Robin Uthappa, Vijay Shankar, Rahul Tewatia, T Natarajan, Jofra Archer, Rashid Khan

Captain: David Warner, Vice-Captain: Jofra Archer

Squads:

Rajasthan Royals: Ben Stokes, Robin Uthappa, Sanju Samson(wk), Steve Smith(c), Jos Buttler, Riyan Parag, Rahul Tewatia, Jofra Archer, Shreyas Gopal, Ankit Rajpoot, Kartik Tyagi, Varun Aaron, Jaydev Unadkat, David Miller, Aniruddha Joshi, Manan Vohra, Tom Curran, Andrew Tye, Shashank Singh, Mahipal Lomror, Oshane Thomas, Mayank Markande, Anuj Rawat, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Akash Singh.

Sunrisers Hyderabad: Jonny Bairstow(wk), Kane Williamson, Priyam Garg, David Warner(c), Manish Pandey, Vijay Shankar, Abdul Samad, Rashid Khan, Sandeep Sharma, T Natarajan, Basil Thampi, Wriddhiman Saha, Shreevats Goswami, Siddarth Kaul, Mohammad Nabi, Shahbaz Nadeem, Jason Holder, Bavanaka Sandeep, Billy Stanlake, Fabian Allen, Virat Singh, Khaleel Ahmed, Sanjay Yadav, Abhishek Sharma, Prithvi Raj Yarra.