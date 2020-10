IPL 2020, Match 41: Chennai Super Kings vs Mumbai Indians – Fantasy Cricket Tips, Playing XI & Pitch Report

CSK will take on MI in Match 41 of the IPL 2020.

Imran Tahir likely to be included in CSK's playing XI.

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) will lock horns with Mumbai Indians (MI) in the 41st match of Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium on Friday.

While Rohit Sharma’s men will be out to consolidate their position in the top half, CSK will be eager to keep their hopes of making it to the playoffs alive. MS Dhoni & Co. will also be keen to secure their second win against MI in the ongoing season.

Pitch Report

Conditions in Sharjah continue to ease up for the bowlers. There’s room for pacers with variations up their sleeve to create problems for batsmen. But, the boundary dimensions are still the same.

180 should be a decent score at this venue, with captain opting to bat first upon winning the toss.

Playing Combinations

Chennai Super Kings:

Probable XI: Sam Curran, Faf du Plessis, Shane Watson/Ruturaj Gaikwad, Ambati Rayudu, Kedar Jadhav/N Jagadeesan, MS Dhoni, Ravindra Jadeja, Deepak Chahar, Shardul Thakur, Piyush Chawla/Imran Tahir, Josh Hazlewood

Mumbai Indians:

Probable XI: Rohit Sharma, Quinton de Kock, Surya Kumar Yadav, Ishan Kishan, Kieron Pollard, Hardik Pandya, Krunal Pandya, Nathan Coulter-Nile/James Pattinson, Rahul Chahar, Trent Boult, Jasprit Bumrah

Head to Head

Played: 29 | CSK won: 12 | MI won: 17 | N/R: 0

CSK vs MI, IPL T20 fantasy suggestions:

Fantasy Suggestion #1: MS Dhoni, Faf du Plessis, Rohit Sharma, Surya Kumar Yadav, Ambati Rayudu, Sam Curran, Ravindra Jadeja, Krunal Pandya, Jasprit Bumrah, Trent Boult, Shardul Thakur

Captain: Rohit Sharma, Vice-Captain: Sam Curran

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Quinton de Kock, Faf du Plessis, Kieron Pollard, Surya Kumar Yadav, Ishan Kishan, Sam Curran, Josh Hazlewood, Krunal Pandya, Jasprit Bumrah, Shardul Thakur, Deepak Chahar

Captain: Faf du Plessis, Vice-Captain: Kieron Pollard

Squads

Chennai Super Kings: Sam Curran, Faf du Plessis, Shane Watson, Ambati Rayudu, MS Dhoni (c, wk), Ravindra Jadeja, Kedar Jadhav, Deepak Chahar, Piyush Chawla, Shardul Thakur, Josh Hazlewood, Murali Vijay, Karn Sharma, Imran Tahir, Lungi Ngidi, Monu Kumar, Mitchell Santner, Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore, N Jagadeesan, Ruturaj Gaikwad, KM Asif

Mumbai Indians: Rohit Sharma (c), Quinton de Kock (wk), Surya Kumar Yadav, Ishan Kishan, Hardik Pandya, Kieron Pollard, Krunal Pandya, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Rahul Chahar, Trent Boult, Jasprit Bumrah, Dhawal Kulkarni, Saurabh Tiwary, James Pattinson, Aditya Tare, Mitchell McClenaghan, Chris Lynn, Jayant Yadav, Anmolpreet Singh, Anukul Roy, Mohsin Khan, Sherfane Rutherford, Digvijay Deshmukh, Prince Balwant Rai