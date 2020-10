IPL 2020, Match 42: Kolkata Knight Riders vs Delhi Capitals – Fantasy Tips, Playing XI & Pitch Report

KKR will face DC in the 42nd match of IPL 2020.

Kagiso Rabada might be given rest for this contest.

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) will lock horns with Delhi Capitals (DC) in the 42nd match of Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 at Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi on Saturday.

With seven wins in the competition so far, DC are occupying the second spot in the points table. KKR, on the other hand, are sitting in fourth place with five victories.

Pitch and weather report

So far in the tournament, there have been three-afternoon games in Abu Dhabi. Interestingly, all these matches have been won by sides setting the target.

Since there will be no dew factor in the day game, teams shall look to bat first.

The temperature will hover around 26 degree Celsius, while humidity would be approximately 62%.

Playing Combinations

Kolkata Knight Riders

Probable XI: Shubman Gill, Rahul Tripathi, Nitish Rana, Dinesh Karthik (wk), Eoin Morgan (c), Andre Russell/Tom Banton, Pat Cummins/Sunil Narine, Lockie Ferguson, Kuldeep Yadav, Prasidh Krishna, Varun Chakravarthy.

Delhi Capitals

Probable XI: Prithvi Shaw, Shikhar Dhawan, Shreyas Iyer (c), Rishabh Pant (wk), Marcus Stoinis, Shimron Hetmyer, Daniel Sams, Axar Patel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Kagiso Rabada/Anrich Nortje, Tushar Deshpande.

Head to Head:

Played: 25 | KKR won: 13 | DC won: 11 | No result: 1

KKR vs DC, IPL T20 fantasy suggestions

Fantasy Suggestion #1:

Rishabh Pant (wk), Dinesh Karthik (wk), Shreyas Iyer, Shikhar Dhawan, Rahul Tripathi, Eoin Morgan, Marcus Stoinis, Anrich Nortje, Ravichandran Ashwin, Lockie Ferguson, Kuldeep Yadav.

Captain: Shikhar Dhawan; Vice-captain: Lockie Ferguson

Fantasy Suggestion #2:

Dinesh Karthik (wk), Prithvi Shaw, Shimron Hetmyer, Shubman Gill, Eoin Morgan, Daniel Sams, Axar Patel., Tushar Deshpande, Varun Chakravarthy, Lockie Ferguson, Kuldeep Yadav.

Captain: Shubman Gill; Vice-captain: Axar Patel

Squads:

Delhi Capitals: Prithvi Shaw, Shikhar Dhawan, Shreyas Iyer(c), Rishabh Pant(wk), Marcus Stoinis, Shimron Hetmyer, Daniel Sams, Axar Patel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Kagiso Rabada, Tushar Deshpande, Ajinkya Rahane, Harshal Patel, Mohit Sharma, Alex Carey, Avesh Khan, Praveen Dubey, Sandeep Lamichhane, Keemo Paul, Anrich Nortje, Lalit Yadav.

Kolkata Knight Riders: Shubman Gill, Rahul Tripathi, Nitish Rana, Tom Banton, Eoin Morgan(c), Dinesh Karthik(wk), Pat Cummins, Kuldeep Yadav, Lockie Ferguson, Prasidh Krishna, Varun Chakravarthy, Andre Russell, Sandeep Warrier, Siddhesh Lad, Nikhil Naik, Tim Seifert, Chris Green, Rinku Singh, Ali Khan, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Sunil Narine, Shivam Mavi, Manimaran Siddharth.