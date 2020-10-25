IPL 2020, Match 44: Royal Challengers Bangalore v Chennai Super Kings – Fantasy Cricket Tips & Pitch Report

RCB will lock horns with CSK in the 44th match of IPL 2020.

CSK might include KM Asif and Mitchell Santner in their final XI.

The 44th match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 will be played between Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) and Chennai Super Kings (CSK) at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium on Sunday.

With seven wins in ten games, RCB are placed at the third place in the points-table while CSK with only three victories in eleven matches are sitting at the bottom.

Pitch and weather report

In the last four games, sides have chased down the target successfully. Though it is an afternoon game, still, teams wouldn’t mind choosing to field first after winning the toss.

With a hazy moonlight, the temperature will be around 27 degree Celsius. Humidity, on the other hand, shall be approximately 51%.

Playing Combinations

Royal Challengers Bangalore

Probable XI: Aaron Finch, Devdutt Padikkal, Virat Kohli (c), AB de Villiers (wk), Gurkeerat Singh Mann, Chris Morris, Washington Sundar, Isuru Udana, Navdeep Saini, Mohammed Siraj, Yuzvendra Chahal.

Chennai Super Kings

Probable XI: Ruturaj Gaikwad, Faf du Plessis, Ambati Rayudu, N. Jagadeesan, MS Dhoni (c, wk), Ravindra Jadeja, Sam Curran, Deepak Chahar, Shardul Thakur/KM Asif, Imran Tahir, Josh Hazlewood/Lungi Ngidi/Mitchell Santner

Head to Head

Played: 25 | RCB won: 8 | CSK won: 16 | No result: 1

RCB vs CSK, IPL T20 fantasy suggestions

Fantasy Suggestion #1:

MS Dhoni (wk), AB de Villiers (wk), Rituraj Gaikwad, Devdutt Padikkal, Virat Kohli, Ravindra Jadeja, Chris Morris, Deepak Chahar, Imran Tahir, Mohammed Siraj, Yuzvendra Chahal.

Captain: Virat Kohli; Vice-captain: Imran Tahir

Fantasy Suggestion #2:

MS Dhoni (wk), AB de Villiers (wk), Faf du Plessis, Ambati Rayudu, Aaron Finch, Sam Curran, Washington Sundar, Deepak Chahar, Imran Tahir, Yuzvendra Chahal, Isuru Udana.

Captain: AB de Villiers; Vice-captain: Deepak Chahar

Squads:

Royal Challengers Bangalore: Devdutt Padikkal, Aaron Finch, Virat Kohli (c), AB de Villiers (wk), Gurkeerat Singh Mann, Chris Morris, Washington Sundar, Isuru Udana, Navdeep Saini, Mohammed Siraj, Yuzvendra Chahal, Shahbaz Ahmed, Moeen Ali, Pawan Negi, Umesh Yadav, Josh Philippe, Pavan Deshpande, Adam Zampa, Parthiv Patel, Dale Steyn, Shivam Dube.

Chennai Super Kings: Ruturaj Gaikwad, Faf du Plessis, Ambati Rayudu, N Jagadeesan, MS Dhoni (c, wk), Ravindra Jadeja, Sam Curran, Deepak Chahar, Shardul Thakur, Imran Tahir, Josh Hazlewood, Shane Watson, Kedar Jadhav, Piyush Chawla, Murali Vijay, Karn Sharma, Lungi Ngidi, Monu Kumar, Mitchell Santner, Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore, KM Asif.