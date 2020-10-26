IPL 2020, Match 46: Kolkata Knight Riders v Kings XI Punjab – Fantasy Cricket Tips & Pitch Report

KKR will face KXIP in the 46th match of IPL 2020 on Monday.

Mayank Agarwal is likely to return in the playing XI of KXIP.

The 46th match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 will be played between Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) and Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium on Monday.

With six wins in 11 games, KKR are sitting at the fourth place in the points table. KXIP, on the other hand, are positioned just behind KKR at the fifth spot. The KL Rahul-led side have so far won five matches in the ongoing thirteenth season of the cash-rich league.

Pitch and weather report

From the past few games, it has been observed that Sharjah is no more the batting paradise and has a bit for the bowlers.

However, due to short boundaries, teams would still aim for a score around the 160-170 mark. Dew factor is likely to play a part as well in the contest.

The temperature will hover around 22 degree Celsius while the humidity will be approximately 62%.

Playing Combinations

Kolkata Knight Riders

Probable XI: Shubman Gill, Nitish Rana, Rahul Tripathi, Dinesh Karthik (wk), Sunil Narine, Eoin Morgan (c), Pat Cummins, Shivam Mavi/Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Lockie Ferguson, Prasidh Krishna, Varun Chakravarthy.

Kings XI Punjab

Probable XI: KL Rahul (c/wk), Mayank Agarwal/Mandeep Singh, Chris Gayle, Nicholas Pooran, Glenn Maxwell/James Neesham, Deepak Hooda, Chris Jordan, M Ashwin, Ravi Bishnoi, Mohammed Shami, Arshdeep Singh.

Head to Head

Played: 26 | KKR won: 18 | KXIP won: 8 | No result: 0

KKR vs KXIP, IPL T20 fantasy suggestions

Fantasy Suggestion #1:

Nicholas Pooran (wk), KL Rahul (wk), Shubman Gill, Nitish Rana, Eoin Morgan, Chris Gayle, Sunil Narine, Varun Chakravarthy, Lockie Ferguson, Arshdeep Singh, Murugan Ashwin

Captain: KL Rahul; Vice-captain: Varun Chakravarthy

Fantasy Suggestion #2:

Dinesh Karthik (wk), KL Rahul (wk), Nitish Rana, Eoin Morgan, Mayank Agarwal, Chris Gayle, Sunil Narine, Pat Cummins, Ravi Bishnoi, Arshdeep Singh, Mohammed Shami

Captain: Eoin Morgan; Vice-captain: Mohammed Shami

Squads

Kolkata Knight Riders: Shubman Gill, Nitish Rana, Rahul Tripathi, Dinesh Karthik(wk), Sunil Narine, Eoin Morgan(c), Pat Cummins, Lockie Ferguson, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Prasidh Krishna, Andre Russell, Varun Chakravarthy, Kuldeep Yadav, Sandeep Warrier, Siddhesh Lad, Nikhil Naik, Tim Seifert, Chris Green, Rinku Singh, Ali Khan, Tom Banton, Shivam Mavi, Manimaran Siddharth.

Kings XI Punjab: KL Rahul(wk/c), Mandeep Singh, Chris Gayle, Nicholas Pooran, Glenn Maxwell, Deepak Hooda, Chris Jordan, Murugan Ashwin, Ravi Bishnoi, Mohammed Shami, Arshdeep Singh, Mayank Agarwal, Karun Nair, Krishnappa Gowtham, James Neesham, Sheldon Cottrell, Sarfaraz Khan, Hardus Viljoen, Jagadeesha Suchith, Ishan Porel, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Tajinder Singh, Darshan Nalkande, Simran Singh, Harpreet Brar.