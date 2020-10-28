IPL 2020, Match 48: Mumbai Indians vs Royal Challengers Bangalore – Fantasy Cricket Tips & Pitch Report

MI will lock horns with RCB in the 48th match of IPL 2020 on Wednesday.

Rohit Sharma might miss another game for MI.

The Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi will host the 48th match of Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 between Mumbai Indians (MI) and Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) on Wednesday.

Both MI and RCB have won seven matches out of their respective 11 games in the competition so far.

With a net run rate (NRR) of +1.252, MI are heading the points table while RCB are right behind them with an NRR of +0.092.

Pitch and weather report

It is not easy to score boundaries in Abu Dhabi. However, pitches at the venue haven’t slowed down as they have in Sharjah and Dubai. Even in the previous contest, a 190+ total was chased down with 10 balls to spare.

The temperature is expected to hover around 27 degree Celsius. Humidity, on the other hand, will be approximately 61%.

Playing Combinations

Mumbai Indians

Probable XI: Quinton de Kock (wk), Ishan Kishan, Suryakumar Yadav, Saurabh Tiwary, Hardik Pandya, Kieron Pollard (c), Krunal Pandya, James Pattinson, Rahul Chahar, Trent Boult, Jasprit Bumrah.

Royal Challengers Bangalore

Probable XI: Devdutt Padikkal, Aaron Finch, Virat Kohli (c), AB de Villiers (wk), Gurkeerat Singh, Chris Morris, Washington Sundar, Isuru Udana, Navdeep Saini, Mohammed Siraj, Yuzvendra Chahal.

Head to Head

Played: 28 | MI won: 18 | RCB won: 10 | No result: 0

MI vs RCB, IPL T20 fantasy suggestions

Fantasy Suggestion #1:

Quinton de Kock (wk), AB de Villiers (wk), Hardik Pandya, Surya Kumar Yadav, Devdutt Padikkal, Kieron Pollard, Chris Morris, Rahul Chahar, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj, Yuzvendra Chahal.

Captain: Quinton de Kock; Vice-captain: Yuzvendra Chahal

Fantasy Suggestion #2:

Ishan Kishan, Quinton de Kock (wk), AB de Villiers (wk), Surya Kumar Yadav, Aaron Finch, Virat Kohli, Krunal Pandya, Chris Morris, Jasprit Bumrah, Navdeep Saini, Yuzvendra Chahal, Navdeep Saini.

Captain: Virat Kohli; Vice-captain: Jasprit Bumrah

Squads

Mumbai Indians: Ishan Kishan, Quinton de Kock(wk), Suryakumar Yadav, Saurabh Tiwary, Hardik Pandya, Kieron Pollard(c), Krunal Pandya, James Pattinson, Rahul Chahar, Trent Boult, Jasprit Bumrah, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Rohit Sharma, Dhawal Kulkarni, Aditya Tare, Mitchell McClenaghan, Chris Lynn, Jayant Yadav, Anmolpreet Singh, Anukul Roy, Mohsin Khan, Sherfane Rutherford, Digvijay Deshmukh, Prince Balwant Rai.

Royal Challengers Bangalore: Devdutt Padikkal, Aaron Finch, Virat Kohli(c), AB de Villiers(wk), Moeen Ali, Gurkeerat Singh Mann, Chris Morris, Washington Sundar, Navdeep Saini, Mohammed Siraj, Yuzvendra Chahal, Shahbaz Ahmed, Pawan Negi, Umesh Yadav, Josh Philippe, Pavan Deshpande, Adam Zampa, Parthiv Patel, Dale Steyn, Shivam Dube, Isuru Udana.