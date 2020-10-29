IPL 2020, Match 49: Chennai Super Kings vs Kolkata Knight Riders – Fantasy Cricket Tips & Pitch Report

CSK will face KKR in the 49th match of IPL 2020.

Andre Russell might return in the playing XI of KKR.

The 49th match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 will be played between Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium on Thursday.

With 6 wins in 12 games, KKR are placed at fifth position in the points table. CSK, on the other hand, have recently become the first team to be eliminated from the playoff race.

Pitch and weather report

The pitches are getting drier day by day in Dubai, and dew is also making its impact in the second innings. Therefore, teams winning the toss would look to bowl first.

With hazy moonlight, the temperature shall be around 27 degree Celsius while the level of humidity will be approximately 48%.

Playing combinations

Chennai Super Kings

Probable XI: Ruturaj Gaikwad, Faf du Plessis, Ambati Rayudu, MS Dhoni (c/wk), Sam Curran, N Jagadeesan, Ravindra Jadeja, Mitchell Santner, Deepak Chahar, Monu Kumar/KM Asif, Imran Tahir

Kolkata Knight Riders

Probable XI: Shubman Gill, Nitish Rana, Rahul Tripathi, Dinesh Karthik (wk), Eoin Morgan (c), Sunil Narine, Pat Cummins/Andre Russell, Lockie Ferguson, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Prasidh Krishna, Varun Chakravarthy

Head to Head

Played: 24 | CSK won: 14 | KKR won: 9 | No result: 1

CSK vs KKR, IPL T20 fantasy suggestions

Fantasy Suggestion #1:

Dinesh Karthik (wk), MS Dhoni (wk), Shubman Gill, Nitish Rana, Eoin Morgan, Ambati Rayudu, Sunil Narine, Sam Curran, Lockie Ferguson, Deepak Chahar, Imran Tahir.

Captain: Shubman Gill; Vice-captain: Imran Tahir

Fantasy Suggestion #2:

Dinesh Karthik (wk), MS Dhoni (wk), Rahul Tripathi, Eoin Morgan, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Faf du Plessis, Sunil Narine, Mitchell Santner, Varun Chakravarthy, Deepak Chahar, Imran Tahir.

Captain: Faf du Plessis; Vice-captain: Varun Chakravarthy

Squads:

Chennai Super Kings: Ruturaj Gaikwad, Faf du Plessis, Ambati Rayudu, MS Dhoni(w/c), N Jagadeesan, Sam Curran, Ravindra Jadeja, Mitchell Santner, Deepak Chahar, Imran Tahir, Monu Kumar, Shane Watson, Kedar Jadhav, Piyush Chawla, Murali Vijay, Karn Sharma, Lungi Ngidi, Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore, KM Asif, Shardul Thakur, Josh Hazlewood.

Kolkata Knight Riders: Shubman Gill, Nitish Rana, Rahul Tripathi, Dinesh Karthik(w), Eoin Morgan(c), Sunil Narine, Pat Cummins, Lockie Ferguson, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Prasidh Krishna, Varun Chakravarthy, Andre Russell, Kuldeep Yadav, Sandeep Warrier, Siddhesh Lad, Nikhil Naik, Tim Seifert, Chris Green, Rinku Singh, Ali Khan, Tom Banton, Shivam Mavi, Manimaran Siddharth.