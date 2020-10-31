IPL 2020, Match 51: Delhi Capitals vs Mumbai Indians – Fantasy Cricket Tips, Playing XI & Pitch Report

DC will face MI in the 51st match of IPL 2020 on Saturday.

Harshal Patel might feature in the playing XI of Capitals.

The Dubai International Cricket Stadium will host the 51st match of Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 between Delhi Capitals (DC) and Mumbai Indians (MI) on Saturday.

MI is heading the points table with 8 wins out of 12 games and have already qualified for the playoffs. DC, on the other hand, are occupying the third place in the standings with 7 victories out of 12 matches.

Pitch and weather report

All the day games in Dubai this season have been won by the teams chasing. Therefore, the team winning the toss might look to field first.

With a hazy moonlight, the temperature will hover around 26 degree Celsius. Meanwhile, the level of humidity would be approximately 62%.

Playing Combinations

Delhi Capitals

Probable XI: Shikhar Dhawan, Prithvi Shaw/Ajinkya Rahane, Shreyas Iyer (c), Rishabh Pant (wk), Marcus Stoinis, Shimron Hetmyer, Axar Patel, Kagiso Rabada, Ravichandran Ashwin, Harshal Patel/Tushar Deshpande, Anrich Nortje.

Mumbai Indians

Probable XI: Quinton de Kock (wk), Ishan Kishan, Surya Kumar Yadav, Saurabh Tiwary, Krunal Pandya, Hardik Pandya, Kieron Pollard (c), James Pattinson, Rahul Chahar, Trent Boult, Jasprit Bumrah

Head to Head

Played: 25 | DC won: 12 | MI won: 13

DC vs MI, IPL T20 Fantasy Suggestions

Fantasy Suggestion #1:

Rishabh Pant (wk), Quinton de Kock (wk), Shreyas Iyer, Hardik Pandya, Surya Kumar Yadav, Axar Patel, Kieron Pollard, Kagiso Rabada, Jasprit Bumrah, Ravichandran Ashwin, James Pattinson.

Captain: Shreyas Iyer, Vice-captain: Quinton de Kock

Fantasy Suggestion #2:

Rishabh Pant (wk), Ishan Kishan, Quinton de Kock (wk), Shimron Hetmyer, Shikhar Dhawan, Surya Kumar Yadav, Marcus Stoinis, Krunal Pandya, Kagiso Rabada, Jasprit Bumrah, Anrich Nortje.

Captain: Surya Kumar Yadav, Vice-captain: Kagiso Rabada

Squads:

Delhi Capitals: Ajinkya Rahane, Shikhar Dhawan, Shreyas Iyer(c), Rishabh Pant(wk), Shimron Hetmyer, Marcus Stoinis, Axar Patel, Kagiso Rabada, Ravichandran Ashwin, Tushar Deshpande, Anrich Nortje, Harshal Patel, Mohit Sharma, Alex Carey, Avesh Khan, Praveen Dubey, Sandeep Lamichhane, Keemo Paul, Prithvi Shaw, Daniel Sams, Lalit Yadav.

Mumbai Indians: Quinton de Kock(wk), Ishan Kishan, Surya Kumar Yadav, Saurabh Tiwary, Krunal Pandya, Hardik Pandya, Kieron Pollard(c), James Pattinson, Rahul Chahar, Trent Boult, Jasprit Bumrah, Dhawal Kulkarni, Aditya Tare, Rohit Sharma, Mitchell McClenaghan, Chris Lynn, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Jayant Yadav, Anmolpreet Singh, Anukul Roy, Mohsin Khan, Sherfane Rutherford, Digvijay Deshmukh, Prince Balwant Rai.