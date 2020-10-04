IPL 2020, MI vs SRH – WATCH: Manish Pandey takes a stunning diving catch to dismiss Ishan Kishan

Manish Pandey grabbed a stunner to remove inform MI batsman Ishan Kishan in Sharjah.

MI beat SRH by 34 runs in Match 17 of IPL 2020.

The seventeenth match of the IPL 2020 between Mumbai Indians (MI) and Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) was played at Sharjah Cricket Stadium on Sunday.

MI skipper Rohit Sharma won the toss and decided to bat first, but lost his wicket for six runs in the very first over. Suryakumar Yadav (27) and Quinton de Kock (67) added 42 runs together for the second wicket. Then De Kock put on a 78-run partnership with Ishan Kishan before getting out to Rashid Khan.

Meanwhile, Ishan was looking to cut loose and decided to attack Sandeep Sharma. On the last ball of the 15th over, Sandeep bowled a slower delivery, which Kishan tried to hit towards the long-on boundary. It was a flat hit, and the MI camp expected it to go for a boundary.

The man patrolling that area was Manish Pandey, who had already dropped a catch and has misfielded a ball, which went for four. However, showing great agility and justifying his reputation as one of the best Indian fielders, Pandey, this time, dived to catch the ball centimetres above the ground, to complete the catch of the tournament thus far.

Here’s the video:

What a catch by Manish Pandey💉 pic.twitter.com/pXBsWduSuq

— 🦇 (@115_Adelaide) October 4, 2020

Kishan had to walk back to the pavilion for 31 after facing 24 balls.

After Kishan’s dismissal, Hardik Pandya (28 off 19), Kieron Pollard (25* off 13) and Krunal Pandya (20* off 4) too batted brilliantly, taking MI total to 208/5 in stipulated 20 overs. Sandeep with 2/41 was the pick of the bowlers for SRH.

While chasing 209 to win, the Sunrisers could only score 174-7, thereby, losing the contest by 34 runs. Captain David Warner scored a 44-ball 60, but that wasn’t enough for his team to reach the mammoth total.