IPL 2020 Mid-season transfer: List of Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) players eligible for trade

Bollywood actress Preity Zinta co-owned Kings XI Punjab were one of the pre-tournament favourites to go all the way in the IPL 2020. But they are placed at the bottom of the table after seven rounds of matches. Apart from the form shown by captain KL Rahul, his opening partner Mayank Agarwal and Caribbean power-hitter Nicholas Pooran, KXIP do not have anything to show for them in the UAE.

Glenn Maxwell, the Australian swashbuckling batsman, was expected to give muscle to the Punjab-based franchise but has been in woeful touch in the tournament and they don’t have a like-for-like replacement. New Zealand all-rounder Jimmy Neesham too has been a massive disappointment.

In the bowling front, Mohammed Shami and Sheldon Cottrell have been able to pick up the wickets, but they are largely ineffective in the death overs. Pacer Arshdeep Singh, wrist-spinner Ravi Bishnoi have done well in the last couple of matches, but they also need back-up to go deep into the tournament.

KXIP players eligible for mid-season transfer

On last Saturday, KXIP played their seventh game in the tournament where KKR surprised them with a two-run win. After seven matches, a few of KXIP team members are now eligible to get transferred to other franchises.

Let’s have a look at those KXIP players who are eligible for mid-season transfer: