IPL 2020: Mid-season transfer – List of Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) players eligible for trade

After seven matches, some RCB players are now eligible for the mid-season transfer.

RCB are currently placed at the third position in the points table.

The 13th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 has now reached its halfway stage, with all eight teams having played 7 of their 14 group stage matches. The mid-season trade window is now open, and consenting players who have played less than three games are eligible to shift teams.

On Monday, Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) brushed aside Kolkata Knight Riders (RCB) for their fifth win of IPL 2020.

Playoffs berth remains some distance away, but Virat Kohli-led RCB already views this half of the season as an exorcism of sorts against the challenges thrown up against them.

Given the fulcrum of their side, RCB can match any upbeat batting rhythm on their day. They are currently placed at the third position in the standings with just two defeats and five victories.

With 256 runs in seven matches, captain Kohli is their highest run-scorer, while leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal with 12 wickets is their leading wicket-taker in the tournament.

Let’s have a look at those RCB players who are eligible for mid-season transfer: