IPL 2020 – Report: CSK plans to end IPL contracts with Suresh Raina and Harbhajan Singh

It has been an abysmal season for CSK so far as they continue to struggle in IPL 2020.

Raina and Harbhajan had pulled out of the tournament due to personal reasons.

In the IPL 2020 points-table, Chennai Super Kings (CSK) is currently placed at the seventh position; they have won only two of their seven matches. The recent performances show that the Yellow brigade is missing their key players a lot.

Ahead of the start of the tournament, CSK suffered two big blows after their two senior players pulled out of the IPL 2020 citing personal issues.

First, it was Suresh Raina, who returned home from UAE after his family members were shot dead. Secondly, Harbhajan Singh delayed his departure for the Gulf nation later announcing that he will not play in the IPL this year.

Though Raina and Bhajji’s decision to skip IPL 2020 was due to personal problems, they could still lose their IPL contracts. As per a report in Inside Sport, CSK is planning to end the contractual relationship with both the players. The news has come days after the Chennai-based franchised removed Raina and Harbhajan’s names from their official website.

As per the IPL auction guidelines released in 2018, both Raina and Harbhajan had signed a three-year contract with CSK which will finish with the ongoing edition of the IPL.

The report further said, when their sources asked the CSK CEO Kasi Viswanathan regarding the same, he did not deny the development but refused to comment on the contract termination. He said, “Players will only be paid if they play as they are not playing they won’t be paid.”

Ahead of the 2020 IPL players’ auction in December last year, Raina was retained by CSK for Rs 11 crore while Harbhajan joined the MS Dhoni-led side for Rs 2 crore in 2018.