IPL 2020: RR hilariously picks Shreyas Gopal to end Rafael Nadal’s winning streak in Roland Garros

Rafael Nadal recently outclassed Novak Djokovic in a one-sided final at the 2020 French Open. Not just the sports fraternity but people from all the walks of life came forward to congratulate the Spaniard on his spectacular performance.

In the same light, the Indian Premier League (IPL) franchise Rajasthan Royals (RR) picked one player from their backyard against the ‘King of Clay’ at the Roland Garros, one day after his epic performance. It is a well-known fact that the official Twitter handle of RR leaves no chance unturned to make hilarious comments.

From poking fun at teams, players to sharing funny pictures from the game, the Royals finds a way to steal the limelight on social media. On Monday, Rajasthan poked fun at their own player as they shared a brief video of Shreyas Gopal playing tennis amid warming up sessions of IPL 2020 in the UAE and captioned it as “The only man who can end @RafaelNadal’s #RolandGarros streak!”

With a victory in straight sets over Djokovic (6-0, 6-2, 7-5) Nadal also equalled Roger Federer’s record tally of most major singles tennis championships won by a male athlete. Both Nadal and Federer have won 20 Grand Slams. Nadal even extended his reign on the red clay by claiming an unprecedented 13th title at the Roland Garros.

RR are on the seventh position in the points table

Talking about RR’s performance in the IPL, they have lifted the title once in the history of the game, and it came in the inaugural season. In IPL 2020, the team has been struggling to get over the line as they are currently on the 7th spot in the points table. However, they registered an unbelievable victory in their last match against Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH).