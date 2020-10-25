IPL 2020: South Indian actress Parvati Nair comes in support of MS Dhoni amid CSK’s poor run

The Super Kings are languishing at the bottom of the table with six points.

Parvati Nair has expressed her support for Dhoni's CSK irrespective of their fate in this year's IPL.

The MS Dhoni-led Chennai Super Kings (CSK) have qualified for the playoffs in every season of the Indian Premier League (IPL). However, their enviable run will come to an end this edition if they lose to Virat Kohli’s Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in Dubai on Sunday.

The Super Kings are languishing at the bottom of the table with six points from 11 matches. CSK’s poor net run rate (NRR) of -0.733 has further compounded their problems. RCB, meanwhile, are placed at the third position with 14 points from 10 games.

Dhoni & Co. will have the slimmest of mathematical chances if they beat RCB in Dubai. The Yellow Brigade needs to win all their remaining matches (vs Kolkata Knight Riders and Kings XI Punjab) by big margins and hope that other results go in their favour. That said, the results of the contests between the current top three teams (MI, DC and RCB) will have no bearing on CSK’s qualifying chances.

Dhoni’s men will also have to keep a close eye on KKR and Rajasthan Royals. If KKR wins their game against KXIP on Monday, it will be the end of the road for CSK. Both RR and Sunrisers Hyderbad are on eight points and can get to a maximum of 14. CSK would want the two teams to lose at least one of their remaining three matches.

Meanwhile, South Indian model and actress Parvati Nair has come in support of CSK and their captain Dhoni.

“You have given us everything to cheer all these years and now it is time for us to stand by you and show our support to you in these tough times. We love you @ChennaiIPL. We love you Thala @msdhoni. Its #Yellove forever and ever,” she wrote in her post on Twitter.

Parvati’s love for cricket

Parvati was announced as the brand ambassador of the Karnataka Bulldozers team during the 2016 Celebrity Cricket League (CCL) and attended the team’s fixtures across South India as a part of her role.

She shared ambassadorial duties with actress Sharmiela Mandre, stating that she had grown up following the sport during her childhood in the United Arab Emirates (UAE), where her father and brother had played regularly.

The actress also attended matches played by RCB during the 2015 edition of IPL and played cricket as part of shooting for Uttama Villain (2015).

In the 2019 Abu Dhabi T10 league, Parvati was seen cheering for the Eoin Morgan-led Delhi Bulls.