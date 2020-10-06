IPL 2020: Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) announces the replacement of injured Bhuvneshwar Kumar

Bhuvneshwar sustained an injury during SRH's victory over CSK.

Sunrisers were quick to announce Bhuvi's replacement for the remainder of the IPL 2020.

Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) has confirmed that fast bowler Bhuvneshwar Kumar has been ruled out of the remainder of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 due to an injury.

Bhuvneshwar sustained a hip injury during the game against Chennai Super Kings (CSK), which David Warner & Co. won by seven runs. The Meerut-born pacer is now the second SRH player after Mitchell Marsh to be ruled out of the ongoing tournament due to injury.

Though SRH won the game against CSK that night, they went on to lose their next fixture against Mumbai Indians (MI) and are currently languishing in the second half of the table. Bhuvneshwar’s absence will also make their task of making it to the playoffs much more arduous from this point in the season.

Prithvi Raj Yarra to replace Bhuvneshwar Kumar

Unheralded left-arm pacer Prithvi Raj Yarra will replace the senior pacer, SRH announced on Tuesday afternoon.

“Bhuvneshwar Kumar is ruled out of #Dream11IPL 2020 due to injury. We wish him a speedy recovery! Prithvi Raj Yarra will replace Bhuvi for the remainder of the season,” the official Twitter handle of the Orange Army wrote.

Update 🚨

Bhuvneshwar Kumar is ruled out of #Dream11IPL 2020 due to injury. We wish him a speedy recovery! Prithvi Raj Yarra will replace Bhuvi for the remainder of the season.#OrangeArmy #KeepRising — SunRisers Hyderabad (@SunRisers) October 6, 2020



Prithvi Raj, who has taken 39 wickets in 11 first-class matches, is expected to join the Sunrisers squad soon in the UAE. According to reports, Bhuvneshwar suffered either a grade 2 or 3 injury and could be out for at least 6 to 8 weeks, effectively ruling him out of India’s tour of Australia at year-end.

Prithvi had played for Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) last year. He went for 28 runs in two overs during his last IPL match against Rajasthan Royals at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata.