IPL 2020: Suresh Raina congratulates MS Dhoni on becoming first-ever player to feature in 200 IPL matches

MS Dhoni becomes the first cricketer to play 200 IPL matches.

Raina wishes the CSK skipper on achieving the iconic landmark.

MS Dhoni on Monday became the first player to feature in 200 Indian Premier League (IPL) matches after he stepped onto the field for Chennai Super Kings’ (CSK) match against Rajasthan Royals (RR) at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi.

Dhoni, who has been a regular face in IPL since its inception, has played for CSK and Rising Pune Supergiant (RPS) while breaking several records. The former Indian captain has helped the Super Kings win three IPL trophies while being the only captain to take his side to the playoffs in every season they have participated in the IPL so far.

“It’s just a number. I have been fortunate to have played so many games,” said Dhoni after reaching the iconic landmark.

In the same light, CSK’s integral part for years, Suresh Raina came up to congratulate Dhoni via Twitter. Raina, pulled out of the IPL 2020 owing to some personal reasons, and his absence at No. 3 in the batting position is being felt big time.

“The first-ever player to play his 200th match in IPL, Best of luck for today @msdhoni Bhai. Wishing you loads of success. You always make us proud #yellove #chennaisuperkings #whistlepodu,” tweeted Raina.

— Suresh Raina🇮🇳 (@ImRaina) October 19, 2020

Dhoni, who announced his retirement from international cricket on August 15 this year, has achieved everything in this sport and the new milestone of 200 IPL appearances looks like a cherry on top of a trophy-laden career.

While CSK have had a topsy-turvy run in IPL 2020 so far, the players could take this achievement on board and find fresh motivation to give a final push in the second half of the ongoing tournament as the race for the playoffs takes a new turn with every single match.