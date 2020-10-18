IPL 2020: Twitter erupts as Lockie Ferguson blows away David Warner-led SRH in the Super Over

KKR sealed two points from SRH after defeating them in the Super Over.

Lockie Ferguson bagged three wickets for 15 runs in his first match of IPL 2020.

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) clinched the much-needed two points in the 35th match of Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 against Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) on Sunday. The Eoin Morgan-led side got the better off Sunrisers in the game that went down to the Super Over.

Chasing 164, SRH started the proceedings with a new opening pair of Jonny Bairstow and Kane Williamson. The move clearly worked for Sunrisers as both Bairstow and Williamson provided a solid platform to their side.

After the powerplay, SRH were 57/0 as both the batters were looking comfortable to chase down the target. But in the next over, KKR got the much-needed breakthrough as Lockie Ferguson, who was playing his first game of IPL 2020, sent Williamson back to the hut for 29.

SRH skipper David Warner still held himself in the dugout and sent youngster Priyam Garg ahead of him. But Garg (4) failed to live up to the expectations of his captain as Ferguson dismantled his stumps. Finally, Warner arrived in the middle after 8.4 overs of play.

Meanwhile, in the 10th over, Varun Chakravarthy castled Bairstow’s stumps for 36 runs. As if the trouble wasn’t enough, SRH lost two more wickets in quick successions. First, Manish Pandey became the third victim of Ferguson, and then Pat Cummins removed Vijay Shankar.

Young gun Abdul Samad showed some guts and scored a few boundaries to ease off the pressure. In the penultimate over, Samad was dismissed by Shivam Mavi.

SRH needed 18 runs to win from the final over, and the best thing for them was that Warner was still at the crease. The Aussie opener held his nerves and pushed it to tie the contest. Warner stayed unbeaten on 47 runs before the match tied.

Ferguson, who had a terrific outing in his first game of this season, kept the momentum with him when he came to bowl the Super Over. On the very first ball, the Kiwi quick dismissed Warner. One delivery later Ferguson cleaned up Samad as SRH scored only 2 runs.

Needing 3 to clinch two points was a cake-walk for KKR and precisely what happened as Knight Riders won the Super Over without losing any wicket.

Morgan, Karthik push KKR to 163/5

Earlier, KKR batters struggled to accelerate the run-flow even after a few decent partnerships. Opening pair of Shubman Gill (36) and Rahul Tripathy (23) provided a good start after stitching 48 runs together before T Natarajan cleaned up Tripathi.

Gil formed another partnership with number three batsman Nitish Rana (29). The pair added 39-runs for the second wicket. Both the batters were looking comfortable to shift the gears, but SRH bowlers had some other plans.

In the 12th over, Rashid Khan dismissed Gill, and in the following over, Shankar removed Rana. Soon, power-striker Andre Russell became the second victim of Natarajan. After Russell’s dismissal, KKR were 105/4 in 15 overs. They needed another good partnership to go past the mark of 150, and the duo of Dinesh Karthik (29 not out) and Eoin Morgan (34) did exactly the same.

Both Karthik and Morgan added a crucial 58-run stand for the fifth wicket and took the team’s total to 163/5. Morgan smashed three fours and one six before getting out on the last delivery of KKR’s innings.

Here is how Twitter reacted:

#lockieferguson what a day for you! Outstanding bowling spell in the second innings. And, when it came to the challenge of tougher #SuperOver , he performed even better. #SRHvsKKR #KKRvSRH #IPL2020 — R P Singh रुद्र प्रताप सिंह (@rpsingh) October 18, 2020



#KKR win after high drama climax, including Super Over. What a great match for Lockie Ferguson! Deserving of lead role in a movie made by Red Chillies! @iamsrk — Cricketwallah (@cricketwallah) October 18, 2020

Lockie isn’t so low key at all. #lockieferguson — Irfan Pathan (@IrfanPathan) October 18, 2020

Scores by teams batting first in the Super Overs in #IPL2020 KXIP 2/2 vs Rabada

MI 7/1 vs Saini

SRH 2/2 vs Ferguson#KKRvsSRH — Bharath Seervi (@SeerviBharath) October 18, 2020

Russell did everything to lose but phir bhi superover ho gaya lol. #SRHvsKKR — Trendulkar (@Trendulkar) October 18, 2020

"Jobby Braistow"…..according to wifey that's who is playing today 🤣🤣 I love watching @IPL with her hahahaha#SheStrikesAgain — Tabraiz Shamsi (@shamsi90) October 18, 2020

I wonder why #lockieferguson wasn’t played all these days.. What a first game for him this #ipl — Hemang Badani (@hemangkbadani) October 18, 2020

Like they would a diamond, @KKRiders kept #LockieFerguson in a safe and only displayed him on the big day! — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) October 18, 2020

A day so special and memorable for Lockie Ferguson. Today the star performer for KKR was undoubtedly #LockieFerguson. What a game he had for his team. That too in his first game. Superb bowling figures of 3/15 and in the super over 2/2. @KKRiders @IPL #KKRvSRH #IPL2020 — Vinay Kumar R (@Vinay_Kumar_R) October 18, 2020

Super Over! KKR would be happy.. This was a lost game. #IPL — Silly Point (@FarziCricketer) October 18, 2020