IPL 2020: Twitter reactions – AB de Villiers’ sensational knock helps RCB to crush KKR by 82 runs in Sharjah

AB de Villiers, Virat Kohli (Image Source: Iplt20)

  • AB de Villiers scored his third fifty in IPL 2020.

  • Washington Sundar bagged 2 wickets for 20 runs.

Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) registered their fifth victory in Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 after they thrashed Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) by a massive margin of 82 runs at Sharjah Cricket Stadium on Monday.


Chasing the challenging target of 195, Knight Riders never looked in any rhythm whatsoever. England’s young gun Tom Banton, who was playing his first game in IPL, failed to impress as Navdeep Saini dismissed him for 8 runs.

Nitish Rana (9) and Shubman Gill (34) added 28 runs for the first wicket before Washington Sundar send Rana back into the dugout.


Soon KKR lost three more wickets in the form of Gill, Dinesh Karthik (1), and Eoin Morgan (8).

Andre Russell (16) did try to accelerate the innings in the 14th over but failed to go long.

In the end, KKR could only reach 112/9, losing the game by 82 runs.


For RCB, Chris Morris and Sundar picked up two wickets each while Saini, Mohammad Siraj, Isuru Udana and Yuzvendra Chahal bagged one wicket apiece.

De Villiers’ masterclass took RCB to 194/6

Earlier, after electing to bat first, RCB openers Devdutt Padikkal (32) and Aaron Finch (47) started brilliantly. The duo added 67 runs before Russell castled Padikkal’s stumps.

After Padikkal’s dismissal, the run-rate dropped as both Finch and Virat Kohli (33 not out) were finding it difficult to score runs quickly. Due to the excessive pressure, Finch went for a glory shot in the 13th over bowled by Prasidh Krishana but missed the line and got cleaned up.


Then came the spinal column of RCB, AB de Villiers (73 not out), who completely changed the course of the match. He took KKR bowlers to the cleaners and completed his another half-century this season in just 23 deliverers. Kohli also supported his teammate as the pair stitched up a 100-run partnership to take RCB to 194/6.

Here’s how Twitter reacted:

