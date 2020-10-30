IPL 2020 – Twitter Reactions: Ben Stokes-inspired RR thrash KXIP by 7 wickets

RR brought KXIP's five-match winning streak to a halt in style.

Ben Stokes was awarded the 'Player of the Match' award for his all-round show.

Rajasthan Royals (RR) thrashed Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) by seven wickets in the 50th match of Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi on Friday.

RR remains alive in the ongoing season following this triumph, after being given a target of 186 runs.

England’s star all-rounder Ben Stokes ensured the perfect start to the chase, smashing a 26-ball 50. Stokes’ innings was laced with six fours and three sixes. Sanju Samson continued to attack following the English cricketer’s dismissal, scoring a 25-ball 48. The duo received quality support from skipper Steve Smith and Jos Buttler, who helped the side get across the finish line without much ado. For KXIP, Murugan Ashwin and Chris Jordan accounted for a wicket apiece.

Earlier, after put in to bat, KXIP posted 185 runs on the board after losing four wickets. Chris Gayle was the highest run-scorer as he smashed 99 runs off just 63 deliveries. Gayle’s innings comprised of six fours and eight maximum. The Windies legend also completed 1000 sixes in T20 cricket during his sublime knock. Pace-bowler Jofra Archer and Stokes were the pick of the bowlers for RR, accounting for two wickets apiece.

Here’s how Twitter reacted:

Well played @rajasthanroyals 👏

They look very dangerous while chasing.

The race in points table getting intense after each match. This weekend is gonna be interesting…super weekend ahead! #KXIPvRR pic.twitter.com/I7BrZhyGmI — Vinod Kambli (@vinodkambli349) October 30, 2020



Welldone double RRs still in contest for last four. well batted @benstokes38 , @IamSanjuSamson & skip @stevesmith49 to take RRs cross the line #HallaBol — Naman Ojha (@namanojha35) October 30, 2020



Well played @rajasthanroyals ! Now everyone has a chance to qualify, interesting table ! What an #IPL ! #RRvsKXIP — Kris Srikkanth (@KrisSrikkanth) October 30, 2020



Two top class chases by RR in their previous 2 games.Beat the formidable MI & then KXIP tonight. Ben Stokes & Sanju Samson played decisive innings in these two games. RR are still in it.RR,KKR,KXIP & SRH all have must win games now.RCB/DC need to win 1 of their 2 remaining games — Sarang Bhalerao (@bhaleraosarang) October 30, 2020

Excellent universe Boss @henrygayle what an inning under pressure at different batting position & different class #SALUTE — Naman Ojha (@namanojha35) October 30, 2020

A much better #RR show tonight. A near perfect game for them. #KXIPvRR #IPL — Anjum Chopra (@chopraanjum) October 30, 2020

Ben Stokes is at it again… 🔹 2/32 from four overs

🔹 50 from 26 balls

🔹 Nine boundaries

🔹 …and a catch A decent evening's work for the 2019 ICC Men's Player of the Year!#IPL2020 pic.twitter.com/5tPsfiTLSi — ICC (@ICC) October 30, 2020

Brilliant team performance again and great to see everyone contributing with the bat! Proud of this team. We keep fighting#HallaBol — Jake Lush McCrum (@JakeLushMcCrum) October 30, 2020

Amazing comeback from @rajasthanroyals. Looking forward to game v @KKRiders on Sun! Big weekend coming up @IPL #IPLT20 — Isa Guha (@isaguha) October 30, 2020