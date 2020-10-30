IPL 2020 – Twitter Reactions: Ben Stokes-inspired RR thrash KXIP by 7 wickets

Rajasthan Royals (Pic Source: IPL T20)

  • RR brought KXIP's five-match winning streak to a halt in style.

  • Ben Stokes was awarded the 'Player of the Match' award for his all-round show.

Rajasthan Royals (RR) thrashed Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) by seven wickets in the 50th match of Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi on Friday.


RR remains alive in the ongoing season following this triumph, after being given a target of 186 runs.

England’s star all-rounder Ben Stokes ensured the perfect start to the chase, smashing a 26-ball 50. Stokes’ innings was laced with six fours and three sixes. Sanju Samson continued to attack following the English cricketer’s dismissal, scoring a 25-ball 48. The duo received quality support from skipper Steve Smith and Jos Buttler, who helped the side get across the finish line without much ado. For KXIP, Murugan Ashwin and Chris Jordan accounted for a wicket apiece.


Earlier, after put in to bat, KXIP posted 185 runs on the board after losing four wickets. Chris Gayle was the highest run-scorer as he smashed 99 runs off just 63 deliveries. Gayle’s innings comprised of six fours and eight maximum. The Windies legend also completed 1000 sixes in T20 cricket during his sublime knock. Pace-bowler Jofra Archer and Stokes were the pick of the bowlers for RR, accounting for two wickets apiece.

Here’s how Twitter reacted:

