IPL 2020: Twitter reactions – Bumrah, Boult and Kishan shine as MI thrash DC by 9 wickets

Jasprit Bumrah finished with impressive figures of 4-0-17-3.

Ishan Kishan smashed his third fifty of IPL 2020.

Mumbai Indians (MI) crushed Delhi Capitals (DC) by 9 wickets in the 51st match of Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 at Dubai International Cricket Stadium on Saturday.

Chasing a paltry target of 111 runs was never going to be difficult and precisely what happened. The opening pair of Ishan Kishan and Quinton de Kock (26) took MI to a decent start. The duo added 38 runs in the powerplay.

Since there was no scoreboard pressure, MI managed to score runs without trying too many things. They kept the run-rate under 7 and posted 68/0 after 10 overs.

However, in an attempt to save wicket, De Kock lost his concentration and was castled by DC pacer Anrich Nortje in the 11th over of MI’s chase.

Kishan, on the other end, continued punishing the DC bowlers and scored his third half-century of the season.

Soon, in the 15th over, MI chased down the target and won the contest by 9 wickets. Kishan remained unbeaten on 72 off 47 deliveries with 8 fours and three sixes.

Bumrah, Boult restricted DC to 110/9

Earlier, after choosing to field first, MI bowling unit wreaked havoc in Dubai as three-fers from Jasprit Bumrah and Trent Boult restricted DC to 110/9 in 20 overs.

Bumrah removed Kagiso Rabada from the top position of leading wicket-takers to acquire the purple cap. He picked up the wickets of Rishabh Pant (21), Marcus Stoinis (2) and Harshal Patel (5).

Most wickets for Bumrah in an IPL season

21 in 2020

20 in 2017

19 in 2019

17 in 2018

15 in 2016

Boult, on the other hand, dismissed Shikhar Dhawan (0), Prithvi Shaw (10) and Ravichandran Ashwin (12). Apart from them, Nathan Coulter-Nile and Rahul Chahar settled with one scalp each.

Shreyas Iyer with 25 runs off 29 balls was the highest scorer for the Capitals.

Here is how Twitter reacted:

Believe in the batting to turn around – can’t keep losing openers in the first over – one more chance to turn things around – it hurts and it hurts badly to see this team play like this but it is only this team that can turn it around – keep the belief and fight @DelhiCapitals — Parth Jindal (@ParthJindal11) October 31, 2020

Happy teams never let go things like the way #delhicapitals letting it go #IPLinUAE — Irfan Pathan (@IrfanPathan) October 31, 2020

An oldie…. but a goodie tune from 1980’s… by band ‘Berlin’… & track, “Take my breath away”… how i felt with @Jaspritbumrah93 hurling down his thunderbolts here at the #Ringoffire 🔥💥👏 @IPL @mipaltan — Danny Morrison (@SteelyDan66) October 31, 2020

#MI finishing top two positions since the introduction of PlayOffs in 2011 2013: Champions 🏆

2015: Champions 🏆

2017: Champions 🏆

2019: Champions 🏆

2020: ???#DCvMI #IPL2020 — Deepu Narayanan (@deeputalks) October 31, 2020

DC’s NRR has slipped from +0.03 to -0.16 with this defeat v MI. If they lose v RCB then NRR will come into the equation for qualification to the playoffs. If SRH win both their games they’ll more or less qualify. RR/KKR & KXIP have to win & then NRR will come into the equation. — Sarang Bhalerao (@bhaleraosarang) October 31, 2020