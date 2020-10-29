IPL 2020: Twitter reactions – CSK’s Ruturaj Gaikwad and Ravindra Jadeja stun KKR by 6 wickets

Ruturaj Gaikwad scored his second half-century of IPL 2020 on Thursday.

CSK defeated KKR by 6 wickets to register their fifth victory in the tournament.

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) defeated Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) by 6-wickets at Dubai International Cricket Stadium on Thursday.

Chasing 173, CSK started pretty well as the opening pair of Shane Watson (14), and Ruturaj Gaikwad scored 44 runs in the powerplay. The duo added a 50-run partnership before Varun Chakravarthy dismissed Watson.

Ruturaj kept on scoring runs from the other end and formed another vital partnership with Ambati Rayudu (38). Ruturaj scored his second half-century of the ongoing thirteenth season of the cash-rich league.

Both the batsmen stitched together 68-runs for the second wicket before Pat Cummins provided the much-needed breakthrough. The right armer sent Rayudu back to the dugout in the 14th over of CSK’s chase.

In the very next over, Varun picked up his second wicket as he cleaned up CSK skipper MS Dhoni (1).

As if the trouble wasn’t enough, Ruturaj, who was playing extremely well, lost his concentration. He tried to play a paddle but missed out and got clean bowled. The 23-year-old smashed 72 off 53 balls with the help of 6 fours and 2 sixes.

It looked like that the game was slipping out of CSK hands; however, the penultimate over bowled by Lockie Ferguson brought back smiles on CSK supporters. The Kiwi pacer ended up conceding 20 runs from the 19th over.

CSK needed 10 runs from the last over, and Ravindra Jadeja with two sixes in last two balls sealed the victory for three-time champions. Jadeja scored a quickfire 31 not out off 11 balls studded with 2 fours and 3 sixes.

Nitish Rana propels KKR to 172/5

Earlier, Nitish Rana played yet another crucial knock for Knight Riders as the opener scored his third half-century of IPL 2020. The southpaw smashed 87 runs off 61 balls studded with 10 fours and four humungous sixes.

Apart from Rana, Shubman Gill (26) and Dinesh Karthik (21) also chipped in with valuable contributions to take the score to 172/5 in their allotted 20 overs.

For CSK, Lungi Ngidi bagged two wickets while Mitchell Santner, Jadeja and Karn Sharma picked up one scalp each.

Here is how Twitter reacted:

Remember the name #RuthurajGaikwad, pure display of class! Fantastic shots all around the wicket! Superb batting taking the @ChennaiIPL home along with @RayuduAmbati ! #CSKvKKR #CSK

— Kris Srikkanth (@KrisSrikkanth) October 29, 2020

Well done my brother @imjadeja What incredible contribution. Superbly done Bapu ! #CSKvKKR 😍

— Suresh Raina🇮🇳 (@ImRaina) October 29, 2020

Well played Jadu👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻. “Beware the team with nothing to lose” is the theme of this week in #Dream11IPL. Well played @ChennaiIPL . — Ian bishop (@irbishi) October 29, 2020

Great finish! Jadeja has finished so well this year — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) October 29, 2020

Another team bites the dust. Say goodbye to #KKR in the @IPL 👋🏽 — Lisa Sthalekar (@sthalekar93) October 29, 2020

Wah @imjadeja Kya baat hai. Well done on stalin performance #marwadi stallion — Naman Ojha (@namanojha35) October 29, 2020

• 1 1 1 4️⃣ 2 6️⃣ 4️⃣ • 6️⃣ 6️⃣ Ravi Jadeja has played a blinder to chase down 30 runs from the final two overs at #IPL2020 🔥 pic.twitter.com/WLex8cMro1 — ICC (@ICC) October 29, 2020

Todi naakhu,fodi nakhu ane bhukko kari naakhu… @imjadeja — Irfan Pathan (@IrfanPathan) October 29, 2020