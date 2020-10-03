IPL 2020: Twitter reactions – Devdutt Padikkal, Virat Kohli propel RCB to easy win over RR

RCB defeated RR by eight wickets to climb to the top spot in the points table.

Padikkal scored his third fifty in IPL 2020.

Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) registered their third victory in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020, on Saturday, as they crushed Rajasthan Royals (RR) by eight wickets.

Chasing 155, RCB lost Aaron Finch (8) early, but Devdutt Padikkal (63) and skipper Virat Kohli (72 not out) didn’t allow RR to capitalise. The pair added a match-winning 99-run partnership and took the game away from Royals.

Padikkal once again showed his class as he scored his third half-century of the tournament. Kohli also shined and slammed his maiden fifty in IPL 2020.

In the end, RCB easily chased down the set target with eight wickets in hand. Jofra Archer with 18 off four overs, including one scalp was RR’s most successful bowler.

Mahipal Lomror takes RR out of early trouble

Earlier, RR entered the game with one change. They picked Mahipal Lomror in place of pacer Ankit Rajpoot, and the move worked for the Royals. The left-handed batsman contributed 47 off 39 balls including one four and three sixes and took his side out of hot water.

When Lamror joined teammate Robin Uthappa in the middle, RR were in deep trouble with 31/3 in 4.1 overs. The top order of Royals witnessed yet another failure. Jos Buttler (22), Steve Smith (5) and Sanju Samson (4) got out cheaply.

However, Lomror held his nerve and added a crucial 39-run stand with Uthappa followed by a 35-run partnership with Riyan Parag. All-rounder Rahul Tewatia scored a handy 24 from 12 deliveries, including three sixes to take RR’s total to 154.

For RCB, Yuzvendra Chahal picked up three wickets and Isuru Udana bagged two scalps.

Here is how Twitter reacted:

Padikkal and King Kohli a match winning partnership❤️ 👏🏽 #RCBvRR #PlayBold

— Alexandra Hartley (@AlexHartley93) October 3, 2020

https://twitter.com/sachin_rt/status/1312391362331860992

Form is temporary class is forever ! @imVkohli however I haven’t seen this boy out of form since last 8 years which is unbelievable actually ! Paddikal looks really good need to bat together and see who hits longer 😜 — Yuvraj Singh (@YUVSTRONG12) October 3, 2020

Can’t keep the runs away from King Kohli. Was just a matter of time before he came back to doing what he does best!

But again so good watching Padikal. I’m just a nostalgic soul & miss watching Yuvi bat. @YUVSTRONG12 does something about him remind you of yourself? #RCBvRR — Saiyami Kher (@SaiyamiKher) October 3, 2020

Clinical performance from @RCBTweets. Outstanding bowling by Chahal and 99 runs partnership between Virat and Devdutt displayed duos matured batting. So, now RCB tops the table with this victory. @IPL #RCBvRR #IPL2020 — Vinay Kumar R (@Vinay_Kumar_R) October 3, 2020

Can’t keep a legend down…@imVkohli becomes the first player in @IPL history to score 5500 runs 👏🏽👏🏽👏🏽 — Lisa Sthalekar (@sthalekar93) October 3, 2020

Virat Kohli has been one of the quality players & his consistency has been amazing. Even after achieving so much one bad patch & there are questions on his form & batting: quite futile that. Quality innings — 72*(53). Top innings. RCB are on top of the points table#RCBvRR — Sarang Bhalerao (@bhaleraosarang) October 3, 2020

A clinical performance this from @RCBTweets! A great bowling performance has been followed by some outstanding batting by @devdpd07 and @imVkohli! Great to see Captain #Kohli getting his form back! Top cricket this from #RCB!#InsideOut #IPL2020 #RCBvsRR — MANOJ TIWARY (@tiwarymanoj) October 3, 2020

Devdutt Padikkal has impressed with his strokeplay & consistency. Three fifties in four #IPL2020 games: v SRH, MI & RR. He has looked a class apart & has looked at ease facing top quality international bowlers. Definitely the one for the future #RCBvRR — Sarang Bhalerao (@bhaleraosarang) October 3, 2020

This young man, Devdutt Padikkal, is going to give cricket lovers a lot of joy. Would love to see his work ethic and approach going ahead because that is what will take him places. — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) October 3, 2020

2020 really is one screwed up year! @RCBTweets are currently top of the @IPL AND @ChennaiIPL are at the bottom. 🤯 #SelectDugout @StarSportsIndia — Scott Styris (@scottbstyris) October 3, 2020

#ViratKohli looked solid,Didn’t commit on front foot vs spinners 👌🏻#rcb — Irfan Pathan (@IrfanPathan) October 3, 2020

What is different about #RCB in this #IPL2020 ? A strong Indian contingent, they haven’t had that in previous editions #RCBvRR — S.Badrinath (@s_badrinath) October 3, 2020

Good to see @devdpd07 perform consistently for @RCBTweets Also good to see RCB at the table top for a change! 😉#RCBvRR — VINOD KAMBLI (@vinodkambli349) October 3, 2020

Yet again @RCBTweets ! Very well constructed run chase 🏏🎉 — RIDHIMA PATHAK (@PathakRidhima) October 3, 2020