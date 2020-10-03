IPL 2020: Twitter reactions – Devdutt Padikkal, Virat Kohli propel RCB to easy win over RR

Posted On
Devdutt Padikkal, Virat Kohli (Image Source: Iplt20)

  • RCB defeated RR by eight wickets to climb to the top spot in the points table.

  • Padikkal scored his third fifty in IPL 2020.

Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) registered their third victory in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020, on Saturday, as they crushed Rajasthan Royals (RR) by eight wickets.


Chasing 155, RCB lost Aaron Finch (8) early, but Devdutt Padikkal (63) and skipper Virat Kohli (72 not out) didn’t allow RR to capitalise. The pair added a match-winning 99-run partnership and took the game away from Royals.

Padikkal once again showed his class as he scored his third half-century of the tournament. Kohli also shined and slammed his maiden fifty in IPL 2020.


In the end, RCB easily chased down the set target with eight wickets in hand. Jofra Archer with 18 off four overs, including one scalp was RR’s most successful bowler.

Mahipal Lomror takes RR out of early trouble

Earlier, RR entered the game with one change. They picked Mahipal Lomror in place of pacer Ankit Rajpoot, and the move worked for the Royals. The left-handed batsman contributed 47 off 39 balls including one four and three sixes and took his side out of hot water.

When Lamror joined teammate Robin Uthappa in the middle, RR were in deep trouble with 31/3 in 4.1 overs. The top order of Royals witnessed yet another failure. Jos Buttler (22), Steve Smith (5) and Sanju Samson (4) got out cheaply.


However, Lomror held his nerve and added a crucial 39-run stand with Uthappa followed by a 35-run partnership with Riyan Parag. All-rounder Rahul Tewatia scored a handy 24 from 12 deliveries, including three sixes to take RR’s total to 154.

For RCB, Yuzvendra Chahal picked up three wickets and Isuru Udana bagged two scalps.

Here is how Twitter reacted:

https://twitter.com/sachin_rt/status/1312391362331860992



 

For latest cricket news and updates, subscribe to our Daily Newsletter.


About the Author:
Akshat is just another cricket fan who’s grown up watching the likes of Sachin Tendulkar and Rahul Dravid. Cricket runs in his veins. Cover drive is his favorite sight, and a ball meeting the middle of the bat is his favorite sound. You can write to him at akshat.gaur@crickettimes.com or aks333.in@gmail.com and follow him on Twitter, Facebook & Linkedin.