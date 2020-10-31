IPL 2020 – Twitter reactions: Jason Holder’s all-round show stuns RCB and keeps SRH playoffs hopes alive

Posted On
Jason Holder (Image Source: Iplt20)

  • SRH have reached fourth place in the points table after defeating RCB.

  • T. Natarajan finished with impressive figures of 4-0-11-1.

Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) comprehensively defeated Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) by 5 wickets in the 52nd match of Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 at Sharjah Cricket Stadium on Saturday.


Chasing a paltry target of 121, Sunrisers didn’t start well as they lost SRH skipper David Warner in the second over of their innings.

Wriddhiman Saha and Manish Pandey added a crucial 50-run partnership for the second wicket to stabilize the innings. Then SRH lost few wickets in quick succession as RCB came back in the game.


However, a quickfire knock down the order from Jason Holder pushed SRH over the finishing line. Holder scored an unbeaten 26 off 10 deliveries with 1 four and 3 sixes.

With the victory, SRH have also acquired the fourth spot in the points table.

Sandeep, Natarajan restricted RCB to 120/7

Earlier, after opting to field first, Sandeep Sharma, Holder and T Natarajan restricted RCB to 120/7 in 20 overs.


Sandeep bagged two wickets in the form of Devdutt Padikkal and Virat Kohli while Natarajan picked up one scalp by dismissing Washington Sundar. Holder sent back Chris Morris and Isuru Udana.

Natarajan was the least expensive bowler for SRH. In his quota of four overs, the left-armer only conceded 11 runs at a brilliant economy of 2.8.

Apart from Sandeep and Natarajan, Rashid Khan and Shahbaz Nadeem claimed one wicket each.


For RCB, Josh Philippe with 32 was the top run-scorer in the first innings.

Here is how Twitter reacted:

For latest cricket news and updates, subscribe to our Daily Newsletter.

About the Author:
Akshat is just another cricket fan who’s grown up watching the likes of Sachin Tendulkar and Rahul Dravid. Cricket runs in his veins. Cover drive is his favorite sight, and a ball meeting the middle of the bat is his favorite sound. You can write to him at akshat.gaur@crickettimes.com or aks333.in@gmail.com and follow him on Twitter, Facebook & Linkedin.