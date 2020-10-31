IPL 2020 – Twitter reactions: Jason Holder’s all-round show stuns RCB and keeps SRH playoffs hopes alive

SRH have reached fourth place in the points table after defeating RCB.

T. Natarajan finished with impressive figures of 4-0-11-1.

Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) comprehensively defeated Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) by 5 wickets in the 52nd match of Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 at Sharjah Cricket Stadium on Saturday.

Chasing a paltry target of 121, Sunrisers didn’t start well as they lost SRH skipper David Warner in the second over of their innings.

Wriddhiman Saha and Manish Pandey added a crucial 50-run partnership for the second wicket to stabilize the innings. Then SRH lost few wickets in quick succession as RCB came back in the game.

However, a quickfire knock down the order from Jason Holder pushed SRH over the finishing line. Holder scored an unbeaten 26 off 10 deliveries with 1 four and 3 sixes.

With the victory, SRH have also acquired the fourth spot in the points table.

Sandeep, Natarajan restricted RCB to 120/7

Earlier, after opting to field first, Sandeep Sharma, Holder and T Natarajan restricted RCB to 120/7 in 20 overs.

Sandeep bagged two wickets in the form of Devdutt Padikkal and Virat Kohli while Natarajan picked up one scalp by dismissing Washington Sundar. Holder sent back Chris Morris and Isuru Udana.

Natarajan was the least expensive bowler for SRH. In his quota of four overs, the left-armer only conceded 11 runs at a brilliant economy of 2.8.

Apart from Sandeep and Natarajan, Rashid Khan and Shahbaz Nadeem claimed one wicket each.

For RCB, Josh Philippe with 32 was the top run-scorer in the first innings.

Here is how Twitter reacted:

A 5-wicket win and two crucial points in the bag for @SunRisers 💪💪#Dream11IPL pic.twitter.com/rsuO6svtVx — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) October 31, 2020



There was nothing wrong with the pitch. Well done @SunRisers on winning this game,Still alive…. #sandeepsharma — Irfan Pathan (@IrfanPathan) October 31, 2020



SRH has the second the best run-rate in the tournament it means they just need to win the final game against Mumbai Indians to seal the play-offs unless something dramatic happens. — Broken Cricket (@BrokenCricket) October 31, 2020

Brilliant from Jason Holder. So #MI will definitely finish at No 1, either #DC or #RCB will go through with 16 and two teams will qualify with 14 points. Wide open. What a climax to the #Dream11IPL. — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) October 31, 2020

One-sided Saturday games after a long time.

Mumbai chased in 86 balls, Hyderabad finished it in 85 balls. Looked like it was Mumbai vs Hyderabad, ki who will chase faster. Should be Sunday dhamaaka tomorrow. #RCBvsSRH — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) October 31, 2020

Good 5-wicket win by #SRH over #RCB. It keeps #SRH playoff chances alive and also improved their NRR, now a crucial factor for all teams. #RCBvsSRH — Sreedhar Pillai (@sri50) October 31, 2020

The win for #SRH has ensured we won't be having a single dead rubber in #IPL2020 Have to wait till the 56th match to know who are the four sides to qualify. DC-RCB on Monday a virtual QF for Qualifier 1 vs #MI #RCBvsSRH — Deepu Narayanan (@deeputalks) October 31, 2020

Delhi have lost 4 in a row. RCB have lost 3 in a row. Their only remaining match is against each other. Finally one will win and seal the No. 2 spot on Monday.#IPL2020 #RCBvDC — Bharath Seervi (@SeerviBharath) October 31, 2020

We have the last four matches left and three spots still available for playoffs this IPL. What a tournament! #RCBvSRH — Umang Pabari (@UPStatsman) October 31, 2020