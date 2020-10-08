IPL 2020 – Twitter Reactions: Jonny Bairstow, Rashid Khan powers SRH to 69-run victory over KXIP

Posted On
Jonny Bairstow, Rashid Khan (Image Source: Iplt20)

  • SRH defeated KXIP by 69 runs in Dubai on Thursday.

  • Rashid Khan picked up three wickets for 12 runs.

Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) won their third game in Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 after defeating Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) by a massive 69-run margin at Dubai International Cricket Stadium on Thursday.


Chasing 202, KXIP had a terrible start as they lost Mayank Agarwal (9), Prabh Simran Singh (11) and KL Rahul (11) cheaply. However, Nicholas Pooran (77) held his end and kept on hitting big shots.

Pooran completes his half-century off just 17 deliveries, but no other batsmen supported him from the other end.


In the end, KXIP were bundled out on 132, losing the contest by 69 runs.

For Sunrisers, Rashid Khan again came to the party as he bagged three wickets for just 12 runs in his quota of 4 overs. Apart from Rashid, Khaleel Ahmed and T Natarajan picked up two scalps each.

Bairstow and Warner paired up to take SRH to 201/6

Earlier, SRH openers David Warner and Jonny Bairstow teamed up to take KXIP bowlers to the cleaners. Warner and Bairstow brought up their fifth 100-run stand in the IPL. Bairstow and Warner also entered the elite list of pairs with most hundred-plus stands.


Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) pair of Virat Kohli and AB de Villiers holds the record for most hundred-plus stands.

Most 100+ partnerships in IPL:

  • 9 – V Kohli and AB de Villiers
  • 9 – V Kohli and C Gayle
  • 6 – D Warner and S Dhawan
  • 5 – G Gambhir and R Uthappa
  • 5 – D Warner and J Bairstow*

The duo added 160 runs before Ravi Bishnoi sent both the batters back to the dugout in the 16th over. Bishnoi first dismissed Warner on 52, then the ended Bairstow’s innings, who missed out to score his second IPL hundred by just three runs.


Highest individual scores for SRH in IPL:

  • 126 – D Warner v KKR at Hyderabad in 2017
  • 114 – J Bairstow v RCB at Hyderabad in 2019
  • 100 (not out) – D Warner v RCB at Hyderabad in 2019
  • 97 – J Bairstow v KXIP at Dubai in 2020*

Kane Williamson (20) and Abhishek Sharma (12) added valuable runs in the last few overs to take their team’s total to 201/6.

Here is how Twitter reacted:

For latest cricket news and updates, subscribe to our Daily Newsletter.


About the Author:
Akshat is just another cricket fan who’s grown up watching the likes of Sachin Tendulkar and Rahul Dravid. Cricket runs in his veins. Cover drive is his favorite sight, and a ball meeting the middle of the bat is his favorite sound. You can write to him at akshat.gaur@crickettimes.com or aks333.in@gmail.com and follow him on Twitter, Facebook & Linkedin.