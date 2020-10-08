IPL 2020 – Twitter Reactions: Jonny Bairstow, Rashid Khan powers SRH to 69-run victory over KXIP

SRH defeated KXIP by 69 runs in Dubai on Thursday.

Rashid Khan picked up three wickets for 12 runs.

Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) won their third game in Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 after defeating Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) by a massive 69-run margin at Dubai International Cricket Stadium on Thursday.

Chasing 202, KXIP had a terrible start as they lost Mayank Agarwal (9), Prabh Simran Singh (11) and KL Rahul (11) cheaply. However, Nicholas Pooran (77) held his end and kept on hitting big shots.

Pooran completes his half-century off just 17 deliveries, but no other batsmen supported him from the other end.

In the end, KXIP were bundled out on 132, losing the contest by 69 runs.

For Sunrisers, Rashid Khan again came to the party as he bagged three wickets for just 12 runs in his quota of 4 overs. Apart from Rashid, Khaleel Ahmed and T Natarajan picked up two scalps each.

Bairstow and Warner paired up to take SRH to 201/6

Earlier, SRH openers David Warner and Jonny Bairstow teamed up to take KXIP bowlers to the cleaners. Warner and Bairstow brought up their fifth 100-run stand in the IPL. Bairstow and Warner also entered the elite list of pairs with most hundred-plus stands.

Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) pair of Virat Kohli and AB de Villiers holds the record for most hundred-plus stands.

Most 100+ partnerships in IPL:

9 – V Kohli and AB de Villiers

9 – V Kohli and C Gayle

6 – D Warner and S Dhawan

5 – G Gambhir and R Uthappa

5 – D Warner and J Bairstow*

The duo added 160 runs before Ravi Bishnoi sent both the batters back to the dugout in the 16th over. Bishnoi first dismissed Warner on 52, then the ended Bairstow’s innings, who missed out to score his second IPL hundred by just three runs.

Highest individual scores for SRH in IPL:

126 – D Warner v KKR at Hyderabad in 2017

114 – J Bairstow v RCB at Hyderabad in 2019

100 (not out) – D Warner v RCB at Hyderabad in 2019

97 – J Bairstow v KXIP at Dubai in 2020*

Kane Williamson (20) and Abhishek Sharma (12) added valuable runs in the last few overs to take their team’s total to 201/6.

Here is how Twitter reacted:

Some player @jbairstow21 !! Against the white ball at the top of the order he rates as highly as any in the 21st century … #IPL2020

— Michael Vaughan (@MichaelVaughan) October 8, 2020

Quite brilliant that innings from @jbairstow21 deserved 💯 #SRHvKXIP

— Tom Moody (@TomMoodyCricket) October 8, 2020

When two batsmen like @davidwarner31 & @jbairstow21 get going like that…you only wish you're not the opponent

Great display of batting#SRHvKXIP — Vinod Kambli (@vinodkambli349) October 8, 2020

Top spell Lala @rashidkhan_19 👏👏 champion bowler — Harbhajan Turbanator (@harbhajan_singh) October 8, 2020

Run outs from #DavidWarner & #PriyamGarg changed the game for @SunRisers. Outstanding fielding & brilliant bowling performance from all the SRH bowlers. Rashid Khan you beauty. Great victory for SunRisers. @IPL #SRHvsKXIP #IPL2020 — Vinay Kumar R (@Vinay_Kumar_R) October 8, 2020

160 run opening partnership, fastest 50 of this IPL but what stood out for me was #rashidkhan 3 overs-12 runs-3W… Last over maiden and 2 wickets!! #SRHvKXIP #SRHvKXIP — R P Singh रुद्र प्रताप सिंह (@rpsingh) October 8, 2020

The ability to bowl wicket-taking deliveries in a T20 games without leaking a lot of runs. Rashid Khan is a phenomenon in this format. In a league of his own. #SRHvsKXIP #SRH — Aakash Chopra (@cricketaakash) October 8, 2020

Nicky Pooran is a bad bad man 💪 — Jimmy Neesham (@JimmyNeesh) October 8, 2020

The orange army looking solid and rightly so , stamping their authority on #KXIP tonight . #KXIP VsSRH #IPL2020 — Mithun Manhas (@MithunManhas) October 8, 2020

Nicholas Pooran in Dubai: Feb 2014 – Scored 143 (160) vs AUS U19 where 2nd best inning score was 20. Oct 2020 – Scored 77 (37) vs SRH where 2nd best inning score was 11.#IPL2020 #SRHvKXIP — Sampath Bandarupalli (@SampathStats) October 8, 2020

Bowlers with multiple double wicket maidens in the #IPL Praveen Kumar

Lasith Malinga

Harbhajan Singh

Sandeep Sharma

Rashid Khan#IPL2020 #SRHvKXIP #SRH — The CricViz Analyst (@cricvizanalyst) October 8, 2020