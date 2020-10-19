IPL 2020: Twitter reactions – Jos Buttler stars as RR trounce CSK by 7 wickets

Jos Buttler (Image Source: Iplt20)

  • CSK made the lowest score (125/5) of IPL 2020.

  • Jos Buttler smashed his second half-century in the tournament.

Rajasthan Royals (RR) crushed Chennai Super Kings (CSK) by seven wickets in the 37th match of Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 at Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi on Monday.


Chasing a paltry target of 126 could have been a stroll in the park for Royals, but CSK bowlers had some other plans.

CSK dismissed three RR batsmen inside the powerplay to give their side a solid start. First, Deepak Chahar cleaned up Ben Stokes (19) in the third over.


Then, in the next over, Josh Hazlewood came to the party and removed Robin Uthappa (4). The trouble continued for Royals as they lost Sanju Samson for a duck in the fifth over.

However, then RR skipper Steve Smith (26 not out) and English batsman Jos Buttler (70 not out) steadied the ship. The pair added an unbeaten 98-run stand to take Royals over the line.

With the fourth victory, RR climbed to the fifth spot in the points table.


Royals’ disciplined bowling restricted CSK at 125/5

Earlier, CSK registered the lowest first-innings score of IPL 2020 when they posted 125/5 in their allotted 20 overs.

The 51-run stand between skipper MS Dhoni (28) and all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja (35 not out) was the only highlight in CSK’s innings.

Royals’ leg-spinners Rahul Tewatia and Shreyas Gopal squeezed the scoring rate in the middle overs. Tewatia conceded 18 runs in 4 overs with a wicket of Ambati Rayudu (13) while Gopal gave only 14 runs in 4 overs with a scalp of Sam Curran (22).


Apart from the spin duo, Jofra Archer also bowled brilliantly. In his 4-over spell, Archer conceded only 20 runs and dismissed CSK opener Faf du Plessis (10).

Here is how Twitter reacted:

