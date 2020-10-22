IPL 2020 – Twitter reactions: Manish Pandey, Vijay Shankar sizzle as SRH settle old score against RR

Manish Pandey scored his third fifty in IPL 2020 on Thursday.

SRH have now moved up to the fifth position in the points table.

Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) registered a clinical victory in the 40th match of Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 against Rajasthan Royals (RR) in Dubai on Thursday.

Chasing 155, Sunrisers didn’t have a great start as they lost both their openers inside first three overs. Jofra Archer did the damage by first dismissing his favourite victim David Warner (4) in the very first over of SRH’s chase.

Archer continued the momentum in his next over as he cleaned up Jonny Bairstow (10), reducing SRH to 16 for 2.

However, then Manish Pandey (83 not out) and Vijay Shankar (53 not out) steadied the ship by working out singles, doubles and scoring boundaries at regular intervals.

Pandey looked in terrific touch and smashed his third half-century in the ongoing tournament. Vijay also assisted the Karnataka stalwart as the duo added an unbeaten stand of 140 runs for the third wicket to take the game away from Royals.

In the end, SRH chased down the score in 18.1 overs, defeating RR by 8 wickets. The victory also helped Sunrisers to acquire the fifth spot in the points table.

Stokes, Samson push Royals to 154/6

Earlier, crucial knocks from Sanju Samson (36) and Ben Stokes (30) guided Royals to post 154/6 on the scoreboard in their allotted 20 overs.

Samson smashed four boundaries, including a six to take his tally of maximums to 20 – two short of table topper Nicholas Pooran.

RR skipper Steve Smith (19), youngster Riyan Parag (20), and pacer Jofra Archer (16) made valuable contributions.

For SRH, all-rounder Jason Holder, who was playing his first game in IPL 2020, marked his arrival in grand style. He picked up three wickets for 33 in his 4-over spell. Apart from Holder, Shankar and Rashid Khan bagged one wicket each.

Here is how Twitter reacted:

What a knock by @im_manishpandey some of your shots were truly unbelievable! Looks like the place for the 4th is heating up! @SunRisers just showed the depth in batting! #SRHvsRR #IPL2020 — Kris Srikkanth (@KrisSrikkanth) October 22, 2020



Convincing win for @SunRisers tonight. Loved d way how #manishpandey played, showed positive intent which helped his batting overall and loved how #vijayshankar paced his innings really well. Great partnership between dis two #RR #SRHvsRR #IPL2020 — MANOJ TIWARY (@tiwarymanoj) October 22, 2020

Convincing victory by @SunRisers top bowling and even better batting display by two Indian batters #manishpandey #vijayshankar — Irfan Pathan (@IrfanPathan) October 22, 2020

Congratulations @SunRisers for your commanding & comfortable victory. Great to see the unbeaten 140 runs partnership between two talented Indian batsmen @im_manishpandey 83* & @vijayshankar260 52*. @IPL #SRHvsRR #IPL2020 — Vinay Kumar R (@Vinay_Kumar_R) October 22, 2020

The all-round performance of Vijay Shankar is the biggest plus. He had to be batting no 4 as an India player @SunRisers — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) October 22, 2020

Pandey Ji. One of his best #IPL innings. And he’s played quite a few… #IPL2020 #SRHvsRR — Aakash Chopra (@cricketaakash) October 22, 2020

This win will give @SunRisers a lot of confidence as Manish Pandey and Vijay Shankar won it for them. Never easy when you lose Warner and Bairstow cheaply. #SRHvsRR #SRHvRR — R P Singh रुद्र प्रताप सिंह (@rpsingh) October 22, 2020

Manish Pandey and Vijay Shankar are the first Indian pair to share a century partnership in the IPL for Sunrisers Hyderabad. Parthiv Patel-Shikhar Dhawan's 89-run opening stand vs KKR in 2013 was the previous highest IPL partnership for SRH by an Indian pair. #RRvSRH #IPL2020 — Sampath Bandarupalli (@SampathStats) October 22, 2020

Vijay Shankar 50 in 51 balls – is the slowest fifty by any batsman in #IPL2020

Becomes the ninth batsman in #IPL history to register a 50+ ball fifty!#SRHvsRR #RRvsRCB #IPL2020#Dream11IPL#IPLinUAE — Mohandas Menon (@mohanstatsman) October 22, 2020

Manish Pandey finishes on 83* He's scored at least 200 runs every season since 2014.#IPL2020 #SRHvsRR pic.twitter.com/EtIZ5aM4r8 — Wisden India (@WisdenIndia) October 22, 2020

Vijay Shankar going after Jofra Archer. Somewhere MSK Prasad is saying…. pic.twitter.com/bSqgxz6DiS — Nikhil 🏏 (@CricCrazyNIKS) October 22, 2020