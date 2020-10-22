IPL 2020 – Twitter reactions: Manish Pandey, Vijay Shankar sizzle as SRH settle old score against RR

  • Manish Pandey scored his third fifty in IPL 2020 on Thursday.

  • SRH have now moved up to the fifth position in the points table.

Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) registered a clinical victory in the 40th match of Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 against Rajasthan Royals (RR) in Dubai on Thursday.


Chasing 155, Sunrisers didn’t have a great start as they lost both their openers inside first three overs. Jofra Archer did the damage by first dismissing his favourite victim David Warner (4) in the very first over of SRH’s chase.

Archer continued the momentum in his next over as he cleaned up Jonny Bairstow (10), reducing SRH to 16 for 2.


However, then Manish Pandey (83 not out) and Vijay Shankar (53 not out) steadied the ship by working out singles, doubles and scoring boundaries at regular intervals.

Pandey looked in terrific touch and smashed his third half-century in the ongoing tournament. Vijay also assisted the Karnataka stalwart as the duo added an unbeaten stand of 140 runs for the third wicket to take the game away from Royals.

In the end, SRH chased down the score in 18.1 overs, defeating RR by 8 wickets. The victory also helped Sunrisers to acquire the fifth spot in the points table.


Stokes, Samson push Royals to 154/6

Earlier, crucial knocks from Sanju Samson (36) and Ben Stokes (30) guided Royals to post 154/6 on the scoreboard in their allotted 20 overs.

Samson smashed four boundaries, including a six to take his tally of maximums to 20 – two short of table topper Nicholas Pooran.

RR skipper Steve Smith (19), youngster Riyan Parag (20), and pacer Jofra Archer (16) made valuable contributions.


For SRH, all-rounder Jason Holder, who was playing his first game in IPL 2020, marked his arrival in grand style. He picked up three wickets for 33 in his 4-over spell. Apart from Holder, Shankar and Rashid Khan bagged one wicket each.

