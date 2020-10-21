IPL 2020 – Twitter Reactions: Mohammed Siraj shines as RCB make mincemeat of KKR

RCB beat KKR by 7 wickets to register their seventh victory in IPL 2020.

RCB have now acquired the second spot in team's standings.

Mohammed Siraj’s magnificent effort helped Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) to crush Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) by eight wickets at Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi on Wednesday.

The RCB speedster stunned KKR in the first innings with his outstanding bowling. He picked up three wickets in his first two overs, reducing KKR to 14 for 4.

Siraj’s effort with the ball helped him register his name in the record books. He became the first-ever bowler in the IPL history to deliver two maiden overs.

Apart from Siraj, Yuzvendra Chahal bagged two scalps while Navdeep Saini and Washington Sundar earned one wicket each.

For KKR, skipper Eoin Morgan with 30 off 34 balls was their highest scorer. Lockie Ferguson with 19 and Kuldeep Yadav with made valuable contributions down the order to reach 84/8 in 20 overs.

RCB secures the second place in the points table

Chasing 85 was never going to trouble RCB and precisely what happened. The Challengers only lost two wickets of Aaron Finch (16) and Devdutt Padikkal (25) before they reached the set target in the 14th over.

It was the seventh win of RCB in the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020, and they have climbed to the second spot in the points table.

Here is how Twitter reacted:

What a big win for Kohli's team in #RCBvKKR game. Match was decided the moment KKR was 3 for 3 in just 3rd over but no fightback from KKR. Well done, #mohammedsiraj 8 for 3 doesn't happen regularly even in gully cricket! Enjoy the night! #KKRvRCB #IPL2020 — R P Singh रुद्र प्रताप सिंह (@rpsingh) October 21, 2020



Si-raj.. King spell from him #KKRvRCB — Hemang Badani (@hemangkbadani) October 21, 2020



Such a disappointing match. #KKR need to seriously reconsider their top order. And also get Narine back into the playing side — Cricketwallah (@cricketwallah) October 21, 2020



Virat pushing for the second run when only 1️⃣ was needed is the most Virat thing ever😅#PlayBold #IPL2020 #WeAreChallengers #Dream11IPL #KKRvRCB — Royal Challengers Bangalore (@RCBTweets) October 21, 2020

Words Aren't Enough To Describe @RCBTweets' Performance Tonight, It Was A Complete Team Work By The Boys. Proud To Be A RCB'ian! 🥰#RCBvsKKR #PlayBold #IPL2020 pic.twitter.com/TjypKB32Pc — Prathamesh Avachare (@onlyprathamesh) October 21, 2020

Hope everyone who wanted to watch low-scoring games, is happy #RCBvKKR — Hemant (@hemantbuch) October 21, 2020

#KKR had four wins in the first 7 games. One in the last three. They have a new captain. Narine gets reported. Russell gets injured. While Ferguson is huge plus, others need to lift their game. Especially the batsmen. #IPL2020 — Aakash Chopra (@cricketaakash) October 21, 2020

Still remember what KKR did after that game in 2017! Cutting a cake with ‘Play Bowled’ written on it. Revenge is sweet but we will be classier 😎 — Ajith Ramamurthy (@Ajith_tweets) October 21, 2020